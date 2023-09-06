Bregman's office to prosecute all misdemeanor shoplifting cases

Sep. 5—Second Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman said the justice system's current approach to prosecuting shoplifting cases isn't working, so his office is going to change its approach.

Bregman on Tuesday announced that his office has started prosecuting all shoplifting cases, including misdemeanors, which began at the start of the month.

With these attorneys now handling shoplifting cases, the plan will free up more officers who were previously having to prosecute shoplifting cases themselves.

According to a news release from Bregman's office, 40 to 70 misdemeanor shoplifting cases are going go through Metropolitan Court every month.

"Residents of Bernalillo County have made it clear, they have had enough," Bregman said from his office at a Tuesday news conference. "People should be able to go into the store without being afraid."

Fourteen attorneys who are already working domestic violence and DWI cases in Metropolitan Court will have these shoplifting cases added to their case loads. Bregman said his office wouldn't do this if he didn't feel his attorneys couldn't handle it.

Last year, the county had 662 misdemeanor shoplifting case filed in Metropolitan Court, all of which were officer-prosecuted.

The conviction rate of 15% was "unacceptable," Bregman said. While he didn't blame the officers for the conviction rate — most of them are trying to prosecute crimes they didn't witness — Bregman did say changes needed to be made.

The passage of House Bill 234 in this year's legislative session is a new tool being utilized in this fight against retail crime, according to Bregman.

The new law gives his office the ability to "aggregate" the total retail market value of merchandise shoplifted by an individual who does it more than once during a 90-day period, meaning a misdemeanor charge can turn into a fourth-degree felony or greater, depending on the value of the merchandise stolen.

"The days of shoplifting without consequences are over in Bernalillo County," Bregman said.

The new law went into effect in July. To date, the District Attorney's Office says it has charged 23 cases as felonies and will continue to utilize this new law to actively prosecute future cases.

In those 23 cases, Bregman said his office filed for pretrial detention for five individuals and had four granted.

One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, said the new law gives law enforcement a solid statute in place to pursue retail crime. She also gave praise to the District Attorney's Office for using the new law and dedicating resources to prosecution efforts.

"I want to give the DA a shoutout for putting the resources into Metro Court in order to bring these cases and increase the number of convictions" Matthews said.