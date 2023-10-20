Bremen man pleads not guilty to sexual battery, other charges

BREMEN − A Bremen man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual battery, endangering children, and domestic violence.

Andrew David Koontz, 41, was indicted on Oct. 12 for 13 felony counts including the following: Three counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies, three counts of endangering children, two third-degree felonies and one second-degree felony, and seven fourth-degree felonies of domestic violence.

Koontz pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment and bond hearing on Thursday.

Koontz' charges stem from 2021, when a victim came to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. According to the initial report, the victim gave a handwritten note to an officer in the lobby of the sheriff's office explaining incidences between themself and Koontz. Events reported by the victim allegedly took place when they were between the ages of 16 to 18.

The report lays out multiple alleged interactions between Koontz and the victim, including sexually suggestive flirting when the victim was 16, demonstrations of how to use sex toys at the age of 17, and engaging in sexual intercourse when the victim was just 17.

The victim said that they engaged in sexual intercourse with Koontz less than ten times. Koontz would reportedly push and nag until the victim would give in, according to the report.

The victim advised that they had told their mother about the relationship with Koontz. While the mother was reportedly horrified at first, she was eventually fine with the relationship after some persuading by Koontz, the report states.

Additional claims made by the victim included verbal and physical abuse from Koontz. The suspect would allegedly grab children by the hair and yank them to the floor, grab them by their ears, and throw items at them. The victim claimed that Koontz once threw a hot coffee on them, the report states.

Koontz would allegedly teach the kids how to lie about where they had received their bruises.

When coming forward, the victim was concerned that other young children would eventually be groomed by Koontz as well.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Bremen man pleads not guilty to 13 felony counts including sexual battery