Bremerton couple get multi-year prison sentences for fentanyl, meth distribution

TACOMA – A federal judge handed a Bremerton couple prison sentences of 7.5 years and 6 years, respectively, for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute on Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

David Berryhill, 46, received a 90-month prison sentence and his fiancé Jamie Kelly, 50, received a 72-month prison sentence from U.S. District Court Chief Judge David G. Estudillo, the Department of Justice announced in a news release, which said that Berryhill and Kelly were arrested in June 2022 with eight pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl pills in a rental car they were using to transport the drugs from Arizona.

In 2021, workers at a UPS store reported to law enforcement that Berryhill was shipping what appeared to be narcotics from their store, according to the DOJ, which said that he obtained drugs from a supplier in Arizona. In June 2022, the couple rented a car and drove to Phoenix to pick up drugs and were arrested after they crossed from Oregon into Washington following a traffic stop.

"The investigation revealed that Berryhill or Kelly would ship multi-pound quantities of the drugs to contacts in North Dakota," the DOJ said. "Berryhill also traveled to North Dakota to distribute the drugs, sometimes in tribal communities."

Berryhill and Kelly pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics with intent to distribute charges in October last year.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton couple get prison sentences for fentanyl, meth distribution