Bremerton man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, trying to cause miscarriage

A 23-year-old Bremerton man has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman who was formerly in a relationship with him, after she told police that the suspect forced her and her 1-year-old daughter into his vehicle and tried to hit her belly in what she believed was an attempt to cause a miscarriage, according to court documents.

The woman managed to escape the vehicle and reported the incident to police.

Miguel Escalante Cardona was arrested, and prosecutors charged him with a count of second-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday. In an initial court appearance, Cardona pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his bail was set at $15,000. Cardona was ordered not to have contact with the woman.

Bremerton police were initially called to respond to an unknown problem on Perry Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to court documents. A police corporal reported that he found the victim walking along Sheridan Road, carrying her 1-year-old child and crying as Cardona was following behind her in a car. The man fled the area when he saw the corporal's police vehicle approaching.

The woman reported that she and Cardona had previously been in a dating relationship and that while they had been dating, she disclosed that she had become pregnant before their relationship, the corporal wrote in a report. Cardona tried to convince her to get an abortion, and the woman broke off contact with him.

On Sunday, Cardona called and asked if he could visit her at her house, and the woman met with him outside, with her daughter. Cardona then grabbed the woman by the arm and forced her into his vehicle along with her daughter and then drove them to the Perry Avenue Mall where he parked and began assaulting her, the corporal wrote.

"She said Escalante Cardona was trying to hit her in the belly," the corporal wrote, noting that the woman was seven months pregnant. "She believed his intent was to cause a miscarriage, as he was still trying to convince her to not have the child."

She protected her belly with both her hands, and then Cardona began to choke her, the corporal wrote. The woman managed to escape the vehicle and began walking away with her daughter in her arms. The man was following her when a passerby saw the incident and called 911.

Cardona was found by police at a nearby apartment complex and denied any knowledge of an assault or being around the woman that evening. The man was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton man arrested for assaulting pregnant woman