Bremerton man accused of being at Jan. 6 riot, found with knives and pepper spray

A Bremerton man is the second person from Kitsap County known to be accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

David Charles Rhine was arrested Tuesday in Gig Harbor and was ordered to appear next week via Zoom at a hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Court documents allege that Rhine broke four laws over the course of the 22 minutes he spent inside the Capitol building that afternoon, some of which was caught on security camera. The mob disrupted Congress, which had gathered to certify President Joe Biden's victory, and sent representatives, senators and Vice President Mike Pence scrambling for safety.

Authorities investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots identified this man from security footage as David Charles Rhine of Bremerton.

An FBI investigator wrote that a tipster identified Rhine in security footage showing him carrying a blue flag with white stars, sometimes called a "Washington headquarters flag," and white cowbells.

While inside, Rhine was detained by a Capitol police officer, searched and restrained with his hands behind his back in plastic handcuffs. The officer found two knives and pepper spray, according to court documents.

The officer released Rhine, without removing the handcuffs, and told him to exit the building. Security footage showed that on Rhine's way out someone cut the handcuffs off his hands.

“I witnessed ZERO violence,” Rhine allegedly wrote in a text included in court documents. “I saw no ‘Proud Boys.’ Capitol police removed barriers and let people in.”

Rhine did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Five deaths have been attributed directly to the pro-Trump riot. That includes a Capitol police officer who died of a stroke the next day, a protester shot by an officer, two heart attacks and one overdose, according to factcheck.org. Four police officers later killed themselves.

Last month the Associated Press reported that more than 600 people have been charged for being part of the mob.

In a criminal complaint filed last week, Rhine is accused of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Taylor James Johnatakis of Kingston was charged in February for eight crimes related to the riot, including engaging in an act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings. His case is still pending.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton man accused of being at Jan. 6 riot with knives, pepper spray