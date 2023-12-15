Bremerton man accused of setting fire in mother's apartment said he wanted to anger her

A Bremerton man who was arrested on Wednesday after he started a fire in an apartment where he and his mother were living told police in an interview that he had been trying to anger his mother but maintained that he loved her and wasn't trying to hurt her, according to court documents.

The 35-year-old suspect was charged with a count of first-degree arson in Kitsap County Superior Court on Thursday.

Bremerton firefighters initially responded to a blaze at the apartment, which is connected to Yak's Deli Market on Kitsap Way, at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to court documents, which note that a cashier at the store and the suspect's mother had been inside the structure when the fire started but were able to escape.

A Bremerton Fire Department investigator determined that two separate fires originated in the apartment about 10-12 feet away from each other and that a lighter or a similar device was used to light a paper bag on the floor and was used to ignite a candle that was near a combustible object on a dresser, a Bremerton police officer wrote in a report.

The suspect's mother said that the two had argued prior to the fire and later heard crackling and came out of her room to find the fire.

The suspect, who had lived with his mother in the apartment for several years, was interviewed on Wednesday and he confirmed that he had argued with his mother before he left the apartment that afternoon and said that they often argued, usually over small things, the officer wrote. Eventually, he said that he had placed a bandana close to a lit candle on his dresser before he left and admitted that he knew this would start a fire, the officer added, noting that the man also said that he had discarded coals from a pipe in the paper bag as he initially entered the apartment but did not admit to intentionally lighting the second fire.

"(He) eventually admitted the reason he set these fires was because he wanted to 'Piss off his mother' so she would kick him out," the officer wrote. "(His)reasoning was he was tired of arguing with her and just wanted her to kick him out. I asked (the suspect) if he was trying to hurt his mother and he said, 'No way I love her with all my heart' and started crying."

The man was then arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton man accused of setting fire in mother's apartment