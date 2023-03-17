Bremerton man accused of shooting at two vehicles, kicking off 20-minute police chase

A 28-year-old Bremerton man has been accused of shooting at two vehicles in Bremerton and hitting 90 mph in a stolen van as law enforcement pursued him through Kitsap County early Thursday morning.

Spikes were used in an attempt to stop the van, and its driver, identified as Austin Red Flynn-Fergestrom, was eventually found and arrested along Tracyton Beach Road after he abandoned the vehicle, according to court documents.

Flynn-Fergestrom was charged with a count of drive-by shooting, a count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and a count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle in Kitsap County Superior Court on Thursday.

The initial shooting was reported in Bremerton's Bay Vista neighborhood shortly after midnight Thursday.

A man told police that he had been returning from WinCo to his girlfriend's residence on Bay Vista Boulevard when he saw a "suspicious" white van that was parked near the residence, a Bremerton officer wrote in a report. The man saw a SUV pull out of an alley on Driftwood Street and watched as the van began to follow it.

"(The man) said the van looked suspicious because as he drove by the driver leaned back in the seat," the officer wrote. "(The man) decided to follow the van."

The man reported that the driver of the van shot at the SUV at one point and then as the man passed the van, the driver also shot at his vehicle "at least twice." He reported the incident to police and gave a description of the driver/shooter and the van.

A Kitsap County Sheriff's Office sergeant wrote in a report that a few minutes after hearing the report of the shooting on the radio, he spotted the van driving north on Chico Way.

Deputies and the the Washington State Patrol attempted to stop the van, but Flynn-Fergestrom continued driving with law enforcement pursuing through Silverdale and then south back to Bremerton for about 20 minutes, the sergeant wrote, noting that at one point Flynn-Fergestrom drove 90 mph on Highway 303 in East Bremerton and at another point drove south in the northbound lanes of Highway 303.

"He blew through numerous stop signs and red lights over the course of the approximately 18-19-mile pursuit, endangering the lives of both law enforcement and anyone else that may have been on the roadways," the sergeant wrote. "Austin also turned off his headlights near Evergreen Park in Bremerton and he drove on a flat tire for at least a couple miles after the vehicle was spiked on the Warren Avenue Bridge in Bremerton."

The van, which the Tukwila Police Department confirmed was stolen, was found abandoned in a driveway on Tracyton Beach Road, according to court documents. A K9 from the Mason County Sheriff's Office and a State Patrol plane assisted in tracking Flynn-Fergestrom, and he was found a few hundred yards away near the beach on Dyes Inlet.

The van's ignition was "punched and completely removed," the Bremerton officer wrote. "Due to the damage the vehicle was unable to be turned off and continued running until it ran out of gas. During search incident to arrest, several sets of shaved vehicle keys were found in Austin's possession."

