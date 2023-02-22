Bremerton man accused of stabbing brother in fight

A Bremerton man was charged with first-degree assault Tuesday after a victim reported that his brother had stabbed him during a fight at a residence on Halverson Avenue over the weekend, according to court documents.

The injured brother was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries, a Bremerton police detective wrote in a report. The man has since been discharged from the hospital, a spokeswoman for the facility told the Kitsap Sun Wednesday.

Venancio Gomez Andres, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge at an initial hearing in Kitsap County Superior Court Tuesday. His bail was set at $500,000, and Andres was ordered not to come into contact with his brother.

A Bremerton police detective wrote in a report that he was called to the East Bremerton residence at about 1 a.m. Sunday and was told by a witness that Andres had been in a fight with his 26-year-old brother. The witness reported that the two had been drinking throughout the evening and had been fighting. The witness said that he had heard a commotion coming from the room the brothers shared and found the 26-year-old man had been stabbed. The victim reportedly told the witness that Andres had stabbed him.

The detective wrote that as he was traveling to visit the brother at St. Michael Medical Center, he spotted a man matching Andres’s description at the corner of Sheridan Road and Wheaton Way. After he agreed to speak to investigators, the man was taken to the Bremerton Police Department for an interview.

The detective wrote that he found the man had dried blood on his clothes and hands. Initially, the man said he had fought with his brother but did not remember anything else.

"He then started to recollect memories and told me that after he was punched by (his brother) on the nose, he somehow ended with (sic) one of the knives from the kitchen," the detective wrote.

“(Andres) said he did not remember if he struck his brother with the knife or not,” the detective continued. “However, while describing the incident he made a stabbing movement with his closed right hand in an up and down motion from his chest. He also stated during the interview that he was not sure if he struck (his brother) on the face or not with the knife.”

The detective reported that at the time of Andres’s arrest, his brother had been taken to Harborview Medical Center because of the severity of his injuries.

