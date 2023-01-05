Bremerton man, acquitted in wife's 1995 murder, arrested for beating girlfriend

A Bremerton man found not guilty by reason of insanity for bludgeoning to death his wife in 1995 with a pipe wrench was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault for repeatedly punching his girlfriend in the head after accusing her of poisoning his food.

Prosecutors charged Joseph Garcia-Tan, 57, with a count of fourth-degree assault for allegedly attacking the woman Dec. 30 at their residence on the 600 block of NE Normandy Drive.

In October 1995, Garcia-Tan beat to death his wife, Shanna Cole-Tan, 27, while the couple’s three young children slept at their residence on the 300 block of Pinewood Drive. He told Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies Cole-Tan had been practicing witchcraft against him.

Psychologists would later diagnose Garcia-Tan with schizophrenia. After he was acquitted in Kitsap County Superior Court of second-degree murder for Cole-Tan’s death he was committed to Western State Hospital.

Garcia-Tan’s most recent “progress” report from Western State Hospital, filed in February 2022 with Kitsap County Superior Court, described Garcia-Tan’s relationship status as “widowed” and his primary therapist wrote he was at “minimal risk to reoffend.”

Last week, neighbors of Garcia-Tan called 911 when his girlfriend came to their door for help. The woman told Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies that Garcia-Tan had believed someone was trying to poison him and while he searched through her medications – possibly looking for poison – she tossed a package of baby wipes toward him.

The woman said this angered Garcia-Tan, who grabbed her by the hair with one hand and punched her with the other hand while “thrashing” her head around. The woman said Garcia-Tan stopped attacking her when she punched him in the groin and was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help.

Garcia-Tan followed her to the neighbor’s and slapped her, causing the neighbor to separate the two until deputies arrived and arrested Garcia-Tan. He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and held without bail.

On Tuesday, Garcia-Tan pleaded not guilty to the assault charge. Kitsap County District Court Judge Kevin Kelly released him from jail and ordered him to be evaluated for “competency,” a legal term to establish whether a defendant can assist their attorney.

Hours before he killed Cole-Tan on Oct. 17, 1995, Garcia-Tan had been evaluated and released from Harrison Memorial Hospital – now known as St. Michael Medical Center – after drinking hair spray.

At the time of Cole-Tan’s death, a neighbor told the Kitsap Sun that Garcia-Tan had been showing signs of mental crisis.

"He started hallucinating," a neighbor told the Kitsap Sun in 1995. "He talked to mosquitos and spiders."

Five years after being acquitted of Cole-Tan’s murder, Garcia-Tan began transitioning out of Western State Hospital into community settings, according to court documents.

Over the years he rotated between community settings and the hospital for violating conditions of his release until he was discharged into the community in May 2016.

