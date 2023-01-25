Bremerton man among four convicted of engaging in child exploitation enterprise

A Bremerton man is among four men convicted of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, according to the Department of Justice.

Christopher William Kuehner, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

According to a media release, Kuehner was a prominent member of a website that repeatedly induced and enticed minor girls to produce sexual abuse material for him and other members of the website.

A federal court in Virginia convicted Ashley Kolhoff, 22, of Port Clinton, Ohio, for producing child pornography for her participation in the website.

The website was seized and shut down by Homeland Security in December 2020.

Jacob Royce Mullins, 20, of South Webster, Ohio, Kyle William Leishear, 43, of Bayonet Point, Florida, and Matthew Martin, 25, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, all pleaded guilty to their roles in the website.

Mullins and Martin will be sentenced in April and Leishear will be sentenced in May.

They each face a minimum of 20 years in prison.