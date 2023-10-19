Bremerton man arrested for attempted child rape as part of sting operation

A 64-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Bremerton on Wednesday as part of a sting operation in which the man, messaging with law enforcement, communicated about his plans for sexual acts with a child who he was told was 5 years old, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Thomas Gerald Smith, who the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office identified as a Bremerton resident, with a count of attempted first-degree rape of a child in Kitsap County Superior Court on Thursday.

In an initial court appearance on Thursday, Smith pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his bail was set at $100,000. Smith was also ordered not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

An investigation into Smith originated in Minnesota when a detective with the Owatonna Police Department joined an online group chat "of individuals known to promote raising families in which the parents were sexually active with their children, the open and private exchange of child sexual abuse material and arranging the sexual exchange of children," a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy wrote in a report.

The Minnesota detective began exchanging messages with Smith, posing as a mother with a fake 5-year-old daughter, about plans to meet for sex, according to court documents, which detail graphic messages that Smith allegedly sent and note that at one point, he replied with a selfie photo that matched his state Department of Licensing picture.

On Wednesday, law enforcement arranged with Smith to meet at a Bremerton hotel, where he was arrested with food that the detective had requested, Beanie Babies for the fictitious child and items for sexual activity in his pockets, the deputy wrote.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man arrested at Bremerton hotel for attempted child rape