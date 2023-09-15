Bremerton man arrested following threat in parking lot at Sylvan Way library

A 29-year-old Bremerton man was arrested Thursday after a woman reported that he threatened to shoot her in the parking lot at the Sylvan Way Kitsap Regional Library branch, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged the man with a count of harassment with a threat to kill in Kitsap County Superior Court on Friday.

Police were called to the library branch at about 4 p.m. Thursday after the woman reported that a man with a backpack had threatened her with a handgun and left the area, according to court documents. Police located the man in a nearby parking lot.

The woman told police that she and her 6-year-old daughter had been walking up to the library's main entrance from the parking lot when they encountered the man, who was standing in the middle of the sidewalk, a Bremerton police sergeant wrote in a report about the incident. The woman said that her daughter accidentally bumped into the man and said that there was some "minor jostling" as they got around each other.

The woman said that he then spat at her and continued to walk away. She then approached the man and questioned him about the spit, and she said he then turned and ordered her to back up, the sergeant wrote.

"She said he repeated himself and reached in between his waist and the backpack and gripped what she believed was the handle of a handgun in his right hand," the sergeant wrote. The woman told her daughter to run for safety in the library.

"(The woman) said the suspect told her he would shoot her if she did not get back, saying something like, 'Back the (expletive) up (expletive), or I'm going to shoot you!'" the sergeant added. The woman moved back toward the library, and the man left the area.

The woman confirmed that the man police had in custody was the person who had threatened her. Police searched the man's backpack and found a knife with a black handle, which the sergeant wrote was most likely the handle that the woman saw.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton man arrested following threat at Sylvan Way library