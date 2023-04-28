Bremerton man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Bremerton man was found guilty of four misdemeanor charges Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

Prosecutors say David Charles Rhine was one of the insurrectionists who scaled the wall of the Capitol building and stormed the Senate chambers.

According to court documents, Rhine was detained on that same floor and was found with two knives and pepper spray, but he was released that same day.

Rhine was later arrested following after two tips were submitted to the FBI about his role in the insurrection. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.