Bremerton man linked to series of business, vehicle vandalism incidents in West Bremerton

A 28-year-old Bremerton man was arrested Wednesday morning after police linked him to vandalism to several businesses and vehicles in West Bremerton, according to court documents.

On Thursday, the man was charged with one count of first-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree malicious mischief in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Video footage showed the man using a sign pole to smash a front entrance window at Furniture World on Sixth Street, showed the man smashing a window at the U.S. Bank location on Sixth Street, showed the man using a rock to shatter glass windows at Canopy World on Auto Center Way and showed him using a grate to smash front entrance windows at Gyro Star on Sixth Street, according to court documents. Police also responded to a report that someone had used a rock to cause damage to several vehicles at Pendleton Place on Kitsap Way, and a video showed the same man damaging a vehicle with a rock in his hand.

Police also responded to malicious mischief incidents at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM on Sixth Street, the CarHop location on Auto Center Way and involving three damaged vehicles along Sixth Street, an officer wrote in a report, noting that it seemed "highly probable" that the same man was responsible for those incidents as well.

An officer saw the man walking along Kitsap Way near the Family Pancake House location Wednesday morning, and after a brief foot pursuit, the man stopped and was eventually placed in custody after a struggle, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man linked to business, vehicle vandalism incidents in West Bremerton