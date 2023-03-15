Bremerton man shot and injured, son dead in possible suicide

Kitsap County detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and injured another on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Pineridge Drive in east Bremerton at around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, a man inside the home was yelling for help.

He told deputies that he had been shot by his 30-year-old son, who then turned the gun on himself, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the son’s body inside the home.

The father was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.