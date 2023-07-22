Bremerton plans to move some criminal cases from city court to county prosecutor

Some misdemeanor criminal cases in Bremerton Municipal Court may soon be sent to the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office to handle in Kitsap County District Court, as the city attorney's office seeks to find ways to alleviate a backlog of cases pinned in part on the staff turnover dating back more than a year.

The Bremerton City Council on Wednesday authorized Mayor Greg Wheeler to enter an interlocal agreement with Kitsap County to refer a "limited number" of misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases to the county prosecutor, at a cost to the city of $500 per case. Kitsap County commissioners must also approve the agreement, and are expected to vote on Monday.

The request from the city attorney's office is intended to help ease the workload on Bremerton Municipal Court staff, which has led to significant backlogs in paperwork that affects daily cases, City Attorney Kylie Finnell told the council Wednesday. Finnell said that the "docket," or the list of misdemeanor arrests to be processed in Bremerton Municipal Court each day, is often incomplete and has led to individuals having to return later and impacted the timely prosecution of cases. A potential additional factor, Finnell said, is the expectation of an increase in gross misdemeanor drug violations as a state law known as the "Blake fix," which adds back certain criminal penalties for drug possession, takes effect.

It is anticipated that approximately 8-10 cases would be referred each week, according to the agreement, with an estimated total cost to the city of between $40,000 and $75,000. That cost estimate is only for an initial period of 8-10 weeks, after which the agreement will be reviewed, though the contract is good for six months and has the potential to renew for a one-year period, if necessary.

"I hope that the backlog in the court can be resolved... (and) I think it was a prudent request by counsel so that we can bring cases forward in a timely way," Jeff Coughlin, chairman of the Bremerton City Council said Thursday. "It's unfortunate that we're having to spend extra taxpayer dollars with the county instead of our local court."

The paperwork backlog is largely attributed to the significant staff turnover during the past year under Bremerton Municipal Court Judge Tracy Flood. When reported by the Sun in June, at least 13 court staff had departed voluntarily in just more than a year, including a complete turnover of the staff from when Flood came into office following her 2021 election. Those departures were also noted in a recent statement of charges issued to Flood by the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct, which cited multiple complaints the agency had received regarding poor treatment of court staff and an inability to maintain staff that has negatively affected court functions.

With the CJC investigation ongoing, Flood requested the city attorney's office provide her legal representation. On Wednesday, the City Council denied that request, stating in a letter to Flood, issued Thursday, that "potential conflicts" would exist for the city attorney and an outside counsel recommended against representing the judge in the matter. That denial of resources was the second by the council related to recent requests by the Bremerton Municipal Court. On June 21, the council voted 5-0 to "postpone indefinitely" a potential $12,000 increase the judge's salary, requested to keep pace with an annual survey of municipal court pay across the state.

The council had, prior to June, approved the hiring of several part-time workers for the court to help during the summer and raised the salary of several court staff positions. The increase in resources was cited by several council members on June 21 as an amount that should have been enough financial assistance to keep the court functioning.

Enright said Friday that his office is now preparing for the additional cases the interlocal agreement will bring and did not anticipate the workload would affect current functions in Kitsap County Superior Court.

"It is work, but it's a load we can handle," Enright said, noting that most misdemeanor cases do not go to trial, where they may incur more time by prosecutors. "We're going to do it as long as is needed, to take some pressure off the Bremerton court and get their staff trained up."

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Some Bremerton Municipal Court cases to be handled by Kitsap County