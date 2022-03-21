Bremerton police investigating attempted luring of 11-year-old on west side

BREMERTON — Bremerton police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who offered an 11-year-old girl a ride to school twice on Friday morning.

Police say the attempted luring occurred in the alley of Lafayette Avenue and once more on 15th Street near a school bus stop.

The suspect was described as a white male with a muscular build, short, balding blonde hair and no facial hair. He was driving a "dingy" and "beat up" two-door pickup with black duct tape covering the rear window on the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call (360) 473-5228.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton police investigating attempted luring on west side