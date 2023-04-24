Bremerton police searching for good Samaritan who unknowingly helped push stolen car out of roadway
Bremerton police are hoping to find a good Samaritan who helped push a car off the road but may not have realized they were assisting a criminal suspect.
The car was pushed out of northbound traffic on the Warren Avenue Bridge at about 2 p.m. Saturday.
But police say the car was stolen, and now they’re trying to determine who was driving it.
Anyone who was there is asked to call 911 and tell dispatchers they have information about case B23-0002222 out of Bremerton.
If you helped push this car off of the road, northbound Warren Ave bridge, at about 2PM on Saturday the 22nd, can you call us? The car was stolen at that time, and we'd like to find out who was occupying the car. Call 911 reference case B23-002222, and an officer will call you. pic.twitter.com/PzZA7PR6g0
— Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) April 24, 2023