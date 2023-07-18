Bremerton woman accused of arson for fire that damaged home near Evergreen Rotary Park

A Bremerton woman has been accused of setting a fire at her residence in Bremerton early Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Mharie Lee Collins, 38, was arrested, and prosecutors charged her with a count of second-degree arson in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday. In an initial court appearance, Collins pleaded not guilty to the charge, and her bail was set at $500,000.

First responders were called to a residence along Elizabeth Avenue, near Evergreen Rotary Park, for a fire at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, and when police arrived, they found a unit in the residence was "substantially" burned, a Bremerton police officer wrote in a report about the incident. A Bremerton Fire Department official reported that it appeared that the fire was started inside the apartment and that there appeared to be another ignition point outside the apartment, the officer wrote.

A neighbor who lived in unit connected to the one where the fire had been said he believed that his neighbor, Collins, was responsible for starting the fire, the officer wrote. He said that she regularly caused issues in the neighborhood and said that their landlord was in the process of evicting her from the duplex.

The neighbor said he had been in bed when he heard a loud noise. He eventually went outside to investigate more noises outside his back door and found flames engulfing the west side of the building. He reported that flames were directly in front of Collins' back door and said that flames were coming out of a large box of junk and clothes. He pulled the box away from the door and saw more flames inside the unit.

Police spoke with the landlord, who reported that she had been trying to evict Collins for months and said she "knew something like this would happen." She reported that Collins had been destroying the property by writing on the walls and breaking items within the residence.

Another neighbor captured video that showed Collins standing in the area as firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the blaze, the officer wrote. A Bremerton police corporal spoke with Collins, who "claimed to have been at Evergreen Park meditating and when she returned, she saw firefighters putting out the fire. Although the video (the neighbor) captured indicates Mharie was present as firefighters arrived on scene," the officer wrote.

A fire investigator believed the fire began inside the residence, the officer wrote. "The person who started the fire then walked out the back door, closed the door and started another fire. According to (the investigator), the fire would have been unable to transfer through the back door from the inside."

The officer found probable cause to arrest Collins for arson, and "multiple" types of lighters were found in her possession, the officer wrote.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton woman accused of setting fire in her residence