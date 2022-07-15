Bremerton woman arrested for vehicular homicide after acquaintance possibly hit and killed by car

A Bremerton woman was arrested by Bremerton police after another woman was found severely injured laying in the roadway.

At about 9 p.m. on July 14, Bremerton police responded to a report of a woman who was injured and not breathing, possibly hit by a car in the 1300 block of Oyster Bay Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a severely injured 42-year-old Bremerton woman in the road.

The suspected vehicle and driver remained on the scene.

The victim was transported by medics with the Bremerton Fire Department, but she died en route to the airport.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle and victim were known to each other.

The driver, a 30-year-old Bremerton woman, was processed for driving under the influence and booked into jail on charges of vehicular homicide.