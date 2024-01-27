Bremerton's building, operations needs are critical to kids

Washington State's constitution declares education the State's "paramount duty." Yet, it's disheartening that Washington still doesn't fully fund K-12 education.

This shortfall forces school districts, including Bremerton School District (BSD), to rely on levies and bonds to meet their students' educational needs. Levies are critical, typically needed every 2-3 years. Bonds build the infrastructure for a safe/personalized learning environment.

Levies currently fund 21% of classroom teachers, 22% of special education staff, and 32% of counselors. Remarkably, the state provides no funding for extracurricular activities, which are important for student development. BSD finances 100% of athletics, music, and theater programs, which help foster well-rounded individuals.

BSD provides programs to enhance learning rates, helping students catch up with peers. Initiatives like AVID help prepare middle and high schoolers for post-secondary pursuits. The district is developing a robust 21st-century curriculum and early learning partnerships, ensuring children are ready for kindergarten.

Bonds fund the rebuilding and modernization of facilities. Our community has evaluated our buildings and declared that several are beyond their useful life. Now is the time to rebuild and modernize - capitalizing on rebuilding with lower tax rates. State funding does not cover all the costs. Vote "yes" on the levy and bond.Bette Hyde, retired superintendent, Bremerton Schools

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton's building, operations needs are critical to kids