Bremerton's mayor favors shelter prior to council vote on option to address homelessness

With a Bremerton City Council vote pending on how to address the lack of shelter options in the city, Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler issued a statement acknowledging a second option from social service providers while at the same time making that case that his office's original proposal, a low-barrier overnight congregate shelter, remains the only viable option for a safe and timely shelter facility.

In an statement issued Friday, Wheeler laid out two options that may be considered by the city council in January: the congregate shelter proposed for Oyster Bay Avenue or a combination of pallet-structures that could serve as housing along with a smaller congregate shelter, to be located near the Mills Crossing apartments just west of Wheaton Way at Hollis Street in East Bremerton and another location to be named. The council is voting on a preferred option, but funding is not yet attached to the decision.

The letter follows a December 13 council meeting when council members moved to delay a vote on the shelter type until January 17.

information about a joint proposal from the Bremerton Housing Authority, Kitsap Community Resources and St. Vincent DePaul, among other collaborating service providers, was given to councilmembers before the December 13 meeting, though the mayor's congregate shelter plan was the only listed item for a vote. The agencies proposed a hybrid shelter option across two different locations that could take the form of a 20- to 30-bed low-barrier congregate shelter and a 40-unit pallet facility for transitional housing.

“The reason that we didn't go straight to a vote was because, the bulk of the mayor's proposal, we saw it for the very first time in that meeting,” City Council President Jeff Coughlin said Tuesday. “Asking us to make a major decision like this, when we're only getting the information and being able to see it for the first time was too short a turnaround.”

Coughlin said there are still many outstanding questions of how this proposal would work going forward.

In his letter last Friday, Wheeler aimed to provide those considering the congregate shelter proposal with more details and some context to consider that supported his case.

Wheeler wrote that the council would have to choose on January 17 between his shelter plan and “the pallet structures option,” and said “my proposal is the only option currently identified that will effectively address the impacts of homelessness on our City.”

Wheeler repeated that the City would not be able to enforce its unauthorized camping ordinance, which prohibits camping in public spaces, unless there is an overnight shelter option with available bed space.

“I firmly believe that my proposal delivers a balanced, compassionate path forward to provide a safe place for vulnerable people seeking shelter from the elements, while simultaneously allowing the City to enforce our laws and protect our neighborhoods,” Wheeler wrote.

Wheeler vowed to not allow a situation where unauthorized camping would not be able to be enforced upon again, writing that “there was record setting public input when this ordinance was discussed, and the community consensus was clear - Bremertonians do not want unregulated encampments anywhere in the City.”

Wheeler wrote that homelessness impacts the entire community that it comes in contact with, which has been voiced by backlash from neighboring residents to the MLK Way and Broadway Avenue encampments near downtown as they developed over the summer, and more recently from Bay Vista neighbors living near the Oyster Bay Avenue parcel after a shelter structure was proposed.

“There is a criminal element that thrives in homeless encampments, negatively impacting neighborhoods, business districts and vulnerable populations,” he said.

Wheeler addressed the joint proposal in his letter and said that while the approach is “a valuable part of a holistic vision for responding to homelessness, (it) will not address illegal camping in Bremerton’s neighborhoods since Pallet homes will fill quickly, and there will not be sufficient shelter for those who request it.”

The Salvation Army’s low-barrier overnight shelter has housed an average of 60 people each night since opening Nov. 1, with a high of 77 guests and isn’t designed for year-round shelter operations as the space must be converted from a community space to a shelter at night every single day, Wheeler reported.

The congregate shelter project is only under 30% design and therefore hasn’t included plans for separate spaces for families or office spaces for onsite homeless services. However, Wheeler said in his letter that such separated spaces “may be accommodated through thoughtful design.”

After receiving Wheeler’s letter, Coughlin says there are still outstanding questions about whether or not the proposed congregate shelter is the best path forward.

Coughlin is concerned about the gap in overnight shelter provisions between May 1, when the Salvation Army will close its shelter, and Wheeler’s timeline to finish construction on the shelter in fall of 2024. The long-term funding sources and the cost to clear the undeveloped parcel and build a new structure remain questions for Coughlin as well, adding to concerns about the nearby impacts of the location.

“It is absolutely the mayor's job to bring forth these recommendations, but it's the council's due diligence to vet those thoroughly and that's what we're going to do,” Coughlin said. “We're not going to jump to conclusions, we're not going to rush this… I think we have due diligence to compare that to other proposals that may be able to use other existing buildings for something that's far cheaper and quicker.”

Coughlin’s other “major concern at the moment is that our community partners aren't on board and the mayor appears to be pitting his proposal against theirs,” he said. “I really appreciate them (adding their joint proposal) so that we can have multiple alternatives and find the best solution because just having one option to choose from really doesn't make me feel warm and fuzzy that we're doing due diligence to taxpayer dollars to make sure we're picking the most efficient option for Bremerton.”

Wheeler has communicated that the city is on a tight timeline to approve the shelter type, as more delays on a vote could push the project completion back a year. Coughlin however believes that it isn’t too late “to just work with our nonprofit partners to find those alternative proposals, explore all the locations and types possible.”

The Bremerton City Council is scheduled to discuss the shelter proposal again at its study session beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Norm Dicks Government Center. The council could potentially vote to approve a plan at its Jan. 17 meeting.

