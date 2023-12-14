Bremerton's plan for a new homeless shelter will wait until January after pushback

A pile of dirt marks the beginning of the levelling process at a city-owned, undeveloped site on Oyster Bay Avenue N. where Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler is planning a homeless shelter. A vote on the proposal by the city council has been delayed until mid-January.

Mayor Greg Wheeler’s proposal for a congregate homeless shelter on Bremerton's Oyster Bay Avenue is now on hold.

After voicing concerns about transparency, time sensitivity and redundancy, the Bremerton City Council on Wednesday decided to delay a vote to approve the project from Dec. 20 until Jan. 17, using the added time to get more details on the type of shelter and catalyze the rest of the process.

Wheeler's proposal had identified a city-owned parcel next to the Public Works & Utilities offices at 100 Oyster Bay Ave. to potentially serve as the location for a shelter, in an effort to maintain an overnight shelter option within the city after the Salvation Army closes its 75-bed shelter on May 1. An option is needed to provide homeless campers with a roof over their heads so the city may enforce its unauthorized camping ordinance, passed this fall by the council. In absence of an overnight shelter option, unauthorized camping — presumably in the form of collective encampments like the city saw on MLK Way and Broadway Avenue near downtown — would be unenforceable.

“I heard it loud and clear from the council through several meetings that they wanted a site. They wanted a shelter, because we were losing ours,” Wheeler said Wednesday.

Project consultants from RPM Team (Rapid Program Management) presented the council with three shelter-type options for the Oyster Bay property: a regulated outdoor encampment, which would function as a fenced camping area with monitoring and facilities; a pallet community of tiny homes for individualized shelter; and a low-barrier congregate structure building. RPM presented pros and cons for each option but strongly favored the congregate shelter option, referred to as a "sprung building," which Wheeler proposed that the council approve.

However, council members pushed back on the idea that a congregate shelter was the only, or best, option, echoing recent sentiment among neighbors of the Bay Vista neighborhood that abuts Oyster Bay Avenue.

“It's going to do harm, not just to the neighborhood, because it's my district, but it's also going to do harm to the people who are there,” Councilwoman Anna Mockler said at the meeting. “I think it's really important that this council and this city think about the basic dignity that accrues to someone who can go into a space and close the door on it.”

Council members learned about an additional hybrid shelter proposal that is being discussed by representatives from Kitsap Community Resources, Bremerton Housing Authority and St. Vincent DePaul, which could take the form of a smaller congregate shelter alongside a 40-unit pallet community.

“What they have finally provided to us, this group of community partners, is a hybrid model, they stand ready to help us make it happen,” said Councilwoman Denise Frey at the meeting “I don't think it took a year and maybe the right people were involved in that discussion.”

The hybrid shelter proposal would include a small congregate shelter for short-term entry, much like Wheeler’s proposal, but also included an open air, low-barrier emergency pallet unit shelter to serve as long-term transitional housing inspired by a model pallet community in Everett that Wheeler and representatives from housing and homeless service organizations visited in September. These shelters could be on separate properties as well, the proposal read.

“We're just coming up with options again to help people transition into a longer, more permanent solution, but really, to live with dignity and respect,” said Kitsap Community Resources Executive Director Tony Ives.

The city isn’t involved in the joint proposal and hasn’t seen a formal proposal in Wheeler’s office yet, he said, and the proposal will be required to meet code, go through the zoning process, possible site purchases and other considerations.

“If someone else wants to step up and be a part of the solution, I would welcome their proposals, but again, we stand firm (on our congregate shelter proposal),” Wheeler said.

The administration also communicated to the council that the timeline to approve the shelter type at the Oyster Bay property is tight as the administration is looking toward a Jan. 20 deadline for the state Legislative funding request to secure further financing for the shelter. The city can’t make a request until a shelter type is approved.

“I'm not feeling good about this and I like the word hybrid, especially when something's being forced down my throat,” Frey said.

The city’s contracted work for 30% design at the Oyster Bay site will continue while the council delays the vote until January, but if the vote is delayed any longer, the process may be held back dramatically.

“The 17th vote is critical,” Wheeler said. “If we miss this funding cycle, then we could potentially delay this whole project by a year because we don't have the money.”

Despite the urgency conveyed, council members communicated that they felt frustrated that they were not given enough information about the shelter type options sooner. The shelter presentation was not included in the meeting packet ahead of time, giving the council no chance to look over the information beforehand, though Wheeler said his team was working on the presentation into the last hour. Frey and Mockler criticized the administration for a lack of transparency.

“We got a ton of information tonight and I totally appreciate working up until the last second — it's a lot — but I don't feel prepared to make any decision next week given everything going on,” Council President Jeff Coughlin said at the meeting.

Looking beyond the prospective timeline of an established congregate shelter, Councilwoman Jennifer Chamberlain questioned the plan to provide overnight shelter after the Salvation Army closes its shelter on May 1, 2024, since when the administration hopes to open its shelter on Nov. 1, months later.

“We need a safety plan, we need assurance to the public that there's going to be security,” Chamberlain said at the meeting, asking if Wheeler had a plan to provide shelter in that gap so that Bremerton would not see the return of unauthorized camping on its streets come summer.

“If I can get a clear decision from you with the option that we're proposing, then I can actually go out to our community partners and say for May 1st, until early November, I need support to keep the community sheltered,” Wheeler responded.

It remains to be seen what deals can be made to provide shelter once Wheeler can give partnering agencies a timeline for those provisions.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton homeless shelter vote delayed after council questions