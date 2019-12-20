Brendan Dassey of 'Making a Murderer' won't be getting a pardon, says Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

AP

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a letter posted to Twitter on Friday that Brendan Dassey, who was featured on the Netflix docu-series "Making a Murderer," will not be pardoned.

Evers said Dassey was ineligible for pardoning because he is a registered sex offender, and because he cannot apply to be pardoned until 5 years after completing his sentence.

Evers said he would not consider commuting Dassey's sentence either.

Dassey has served more than 13 years in prison after being convicted in the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach alongside his uncle Steven Avery.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced that he will not pardon Brendan Dassey, who was featured on the Netflix docu-series "Making a Murderer."

In a letter shared on Twitter by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel journalist Patrick Marley on Friday, Evers said Dassey was ineligible for a pardon.

He said that Dassey, now 30, was ineligible because he is a registered sex offender, and because he cannot apply to be pardoned until 5 years after completing his sentence. Evers said he would not consider commuting Dassey's sentence either.

Dassey's legal team had issued a plea for clemency in October, a move that was backed by Kim Kardashian West, who is a major advocate for prison reform. At the time, Evers said Kardashian West's support would not sway him to give Dassey's case special treatment.

Dassey has served more than 13 years in prison after being convicted in the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach alongside his uncle Steven Avery. Both Dassey and Avery have said they're innocent.

Dassey is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Avery is serving a life sentence without parole.

The case was first featured on "Making a Murderer" in 2016, which led to criticism over Dassey's confession that many argued was coerced.

Dassey was 16 at the time of Halbach's death, and his lawyers have argued that investigators used improper techniques during questioning over the murder.

His lawyers said investigators made Dassey false promises of being released if he spoke about Halbach's death.

Read the original article on Insider