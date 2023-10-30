Brendan Depa enters no contest plea in viral video attack on Matanzas teacher's aide

Brendan Depa, the ex-student accused of beating a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School in an attack that was captured on a viral video, entered an open no contest plea at a hearing Monday.

Depa entered the open plea on the charge of aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins presided over the hearing at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Perkins set the sentencing hearing for Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

The open plea to the court means Depa's defense attorney has not reached any agreement with prosecutors on the possible sentence.

According to state sentencing guidelines, Depa faces a minimum of 34.5 months in state prison.

But Depa's defense attorneys could argue for a "downward departure," and ask the judge to sentence him to less time than the minimum. The judge is not obligated to sentence him to the lesser time.

Brendan Depa looks around as he enters the courtroom, Thursday, March 9, 2023, for a hearing before Judge Chris France at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, where Joan Naydich is seeking a permanent injunction against the Matanzas High School student accused of attacking her.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, a beating that was caught on a school security video that went viral and drew international attention.

Depa, 18, is being held at the Flagler County jail on $1 million bond in the attack on the teacher's aide.

Depa stood next to his defense attorney, Kurt Teifke, as Perkins asked him routine questions before accepting the plea. One of those questions was whether he had read the plea. Depa said no.

Perkins told Depa to take a few minutes to read the plea. Depa's attorney said they had gone over the plea already but he sat down with Depa for him to review the plea.

