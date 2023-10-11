Brendan Depa expected to enter plea in viral video attack at Matanzas High School

Brendan Depa, who is accused of beating a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School in an attack that was captured on a viral video, is expected to enter an open plea to the charge.

Depa is scheduled to enter his plea at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

The open plea to the court means Depa's defense attorney has not reached any agreement with prosecutors on the possible sentence.

Depa was charged with aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Depa, 18, is being held at the Flagler County jail on $1 million bond in the attack on the teacher's aide.

The plea hearing is expected to take about half an hour. A date will then be set for Depa's sentencing.

Depa did not make a statement during his brief appearance on Wednesday. He stood next to his defense attorney, Kurt Teifke.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, a beating that was caught on a school security video that went viral and drew international attention.

Depa, whose previous diagnosis included autism spectrum disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, according to testimony, was 17 at the time of the attack. Depa was transferred from a juvenile facility in Jacksonville to the Flagler County jail on Aug. 22 when he turned 18.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Matanzas High student accused of attacking teacher's aide to enter plea