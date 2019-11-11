Brendan Paddick Is The Independent Director of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) And They Just Spent US$3.7m On Shares

Those following along with Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Brendan Paddick, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$3.7m on stock at an average price of US$19.13. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 48%, which is definitely great to see.

Liberty Latin America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Brendan Paddick is the biggest insider purchase of Liberty Latin America shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$18.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Liberty Latin America insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Liberty Latin America

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Liberty Latin America insiders own 7.2% of the company, currently worth about US$238m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Liberty Latin America Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Liberty Latin America. Nice! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

