Brendan Quealy: Just keep piling it on top

Dec. 3—I just need to get this out of the way right at the beginning, and then we can move on to our regularly scheduled programming.

Please, for the love of everything that is good and holy, clean the snow off the top of your car. Just do it.

I get it. It's cold out, and you don't want to spend any more time outside than necessary. But sweeping the snow off the top only takes a few extra minutes (if that), and it's the right/smart thing to do.

If you don't and you decide to drive around with 6 to 96 inches of snow on the roof of your 2002 Dodge Neon, all you're doing is screaming out to the world around you that you're lazy and selfish and inconsiderate. Just like the people who don't pick up their dog's poop, which was the topic of a previous column of mine that probably had zero effect on fixing the problem.

So I don't expect this message to make a dent either, which is why I'll just move on.

I have a problem.

No, this isn't the snow-on-the-car-roof thing.

This problem is bordering on addiction, and there is proof all over my house that it is an issue that has been building up for a while now. There's even proof all over my parents' house.

I ...

Boy, this is tough to admit. But I've just got to get it out there, right? Easing myself of the burden will help.

I cannot ...

C'mon now, just be brave. It's OK to let the good people of northern Michigan know. They won't judge you.

I cannot stop ... buying my dog toys and treats.

Whew, that feels good to say out loud or at least type on a screen.

I know this is ridiculous, but I have a basket — a special basket that is made specifically for dog toys with the word "toys" in cursive and the "o" is a pawprint — that is overflowing with dog toys.

I'm looking at it right now.

And this is not a small basket. It was the biggest of its kind that I could find at HomeGoods, which has basically become the dealer feeding my addiction with its low-priced toys and treats.

I can't tell you how many times I've gone to that store and walked up to the checkout line with my arms full of toys and treats and squeakers and chews that will be torn to pieces or gobbled up in mere seconds. More than once the cashier has asked me, "Oh, did you just get a new dog?" Because, obviously, no one who has had a dog for a while would need all of these toys and treats.

No, sometimes it was just a Thursday and it was raining, so I figured I could cheer myself and my pup up by dropping $76 at HomeGoods on treats he eats so fast there is no way he can taste them and "indestructible" toys that will be strewn on the floor before the tags are in the garbage.

I understand now why parents spoil their kids and grandparents spoil their grandkids.

That dopamine hit I get when I give my dog a treat he likes or a new toy that gets him so excited he runs around the house like a maniac is the absolute best. Seeing him happy makes me happy. His joy brings me joy.

And that joy is addictive. I just want more and more, so I buy more and more and give more and more.

But what am I supposed to do with this basket of torn-up toys? This collection of fabric that has had the stuffing and squeakers methodically and murderously removed with such vim and vigor?

I know I should probably pare it down at some point, but my pup does enjoy digging into the basket and flinging around old toys that are literally hanging on by a thread. In the end, I'll probably just keep adding to it.

So if (and when) you see me at HomeGoods and my arms are full once again, just know that he deserves all of it — and more. His life will no doubt be shorter than I want, so I might as well make his trips around the sun as wonderful as they can be.