Brendan T. Willis convicted for sex crimes

Apr. 14—A Victor man was convicted on Thursday, April 13, in Fayette County Circuit Court of two felony sex crimes involving a child.

According to a press release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Brendan T. Willis, 33, was convicted of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and first-degree sexual abuse — both felony sex crimes involving a child — after a three-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

In January 2020, a female juvenile disclosed that the defendant, Willis, had sexually abused her on two prior occasions when she was under the age of 12, according to Ciliberti's release. In response to the juvenile's disclosure, the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation into the alleged actions of Willis. Ultimately, investigators determined that Willis had sexually abused the juvenile on two occasions, the press release noted.

According to Ciliberti, Willis faces not less than 10 years nor more than 20 years for the crime of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, and not less than five years nor more than 25 years for the first-degree sexual abuse charge. Willis will be sentenced for the crimes on Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m.

He also faces up to 50 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, since the victim was a child.

The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau.

Victim support services were provided to the victim and the victim's family by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith prosecuted the case.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe