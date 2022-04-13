Breneman: Erie High shooting is a call to action for gun violence prevention

Last Tuesday, the hearts of Erie parents jumped into their throats, and the entire community was overwhelmed with dread and terror as we were hit with the shocking news of the shooting at Erie High School. The gun violence epidemic that has long ravaged Erie forced its way into one of our most sacred public spaces — the school whereour children learn and grow.

The extraordinary trauma experienced by students, teachers, parents, and the entire community will last long beyond the headlines that this horrific incident generates. The perpetual fear that gun violence could strike at any time will continue to weigh heavily on us all. The potential fallout? Students overwhelmed with anxiety that any minor schoolyard dispute could trigger an armed retaliation. Teachers unable to teach for fear of their own safety. Parents forced to ask: Will my child be next? Will this spill over into my neighborhood? These are questions and concerns that should not exist in a society that truly values human life.

Not every case of gun violence makes the news. We have middle-schoolers who are terrorized at home and in our community by guns waved in their faces and held to their heads. Young children are witnessing or are the direct victims of verbal, psychological, and physical abuse. All the while, our teachers are put in the impossible situation ofeducating kids who need more time, resources, and support in and out of the classroom.

We must be crystal clear on what causes shootings like the one on April 5. It is not “bad kids doing bad things.” It is youth in survival mode who have been exposed to layer upon layer of trauma, systemically deprived of the resources and support needed to overcome the behavioral and mental health issues that this trauma creates.

When you mix people who have no access to help or hope, with a seemingly never-ending supply of illegal firearms, you get conflicts that escalate into gunfire. People die. Kids get hospitalized. The reach of trauma expands. Fear and retaliatory anger drive more violence.

Yes, we must expedite our ongoing efforts to make our schools more physically secure. Investments to improve tracking and security for external and internal doors, metal detectors, and amnesty boxes that allow students to deposit weapons and other paraphernalia anonymously and securely are all important improvements. We must dothis while acknowledging that we cannot turn our schools into prisons, and that, fundamentally, school security will not address the systemic drivers of violence: lack of resources for trauma-informed care, and consistent access to illegal guns.

We need Harrisburg to take action on policy approaches that have broad and bipartisan support, that respect responsible gun ownership, and that will save lives.

That is why we are calling on Erie’s state lawmakers to finally support legislation that requires the reporting of lost and stolen firearms (Senate Bill 217 / House Bill 980). This simple legislation would help law enforcement to hold straw purchasers and gun traffickers accountable and address a major driver of illegal guns that fuel violence. One2013 study found that these laws reduced traced illegal gun movement by 46% compared to states that do not have such laws. This bill would also create a legal duty to match what any truly responsible gun owner knows is their moral duty: to report when their deadly weapon goes missing. Erie’s state legislators — Sen. Dan Laughlin andReps. Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins, and Bob Merski — must cosponsor this legislation today and pressure leadership in Harrisburg to move the legislation to a vote.

We are also calling on lawmakers to make an $80 million investment in community-based violence prevention grants in the upcoming state budget. This funding will support programs both inside and outside schools that provide trauma-informed care and build conflict resolution skills. These types of programs, like Erie’s Blue Coats —one of several local nonviolence initiatives working within our schools and community — are shown to help break the cycle of trauma and reduce shootings. But these efforts only work if they have enough funding to sustainably scale-up programming.

Rusty Jackson, 60, at left, watches his granddaughter Julieonna Roye, 15, center, hug his daughter and Roye's mother, Sharteya Evans, 36, at right, outside of Erie High School on April 5, 2022. Students were dismissed early after a student was shot in the leg while at school. Roye was not injured.

Finally, we are calling on all Erieites to make their voices heard in advocating for these policy solutions. Join us at the state Capitol Building as we take a stand against gun violence and lobby legislators at CeaseFirePA’s Advocacy Day in Harrisburg on Tuesday, April 26.

Call your legislators today.

Jay Breneman is a parent of public school students, and serves as a member of the Erie School Board for the Erie School District. Josh Fleitman is western Pennsylvania manager for CeaseFirePA, a statewide gun violence prevention advocacy organization.

In this file photo, Josh Fleitman, of CeaseFire PA, leads a rally in front of the district office of state Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-49th Dist., on Dec. 8, 2021, in response to Laughlin's support of a concealed carry bill.

