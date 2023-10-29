Brenna Bird Holds Barn Bash in Sioux City

TechCrunch

Rapido, the eight-year-old Indian bike taxi startup, is expanding into the cab market in the South Asian nation, where Uber and its homegrown competitor Ola dominate. The Bengaluru-based startup has begun a pilot of its cab service in the southern city of Hyderabad, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed. The Delhi-NCR launch of Rapido cabs will take place as early as next week, three people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.