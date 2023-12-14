Brenna Bird says she believes Iowans 'see through' Donald Trump's ongoing legal challenges

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said Iowans "see through" the legal cases facing formal President Donald Trump, whom she has endorsed and spoke in support of here Wednesday.

"As a prosecutor, I believe that politics has no place in prosecutions," Bird told the Des Moines Register in an interview during a Trump campaign event. "And I think Iowans and Americans see through all that."

Former President Donald Trump talks with Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bird has endorsed Trump ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, in which the former president remains the faraway frontrunner as he faces 91 charges across four criminal cases.

Bird said after meeting with all the candidates along the campaign trail, she supported Trump "because I think we need to fire Biden and win our country back, and he's the man who will do it."

Her endorsement set her on a different track than Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and frequently appears alongside him on the campaign trail. Bird likened their endorsements' divide to an Iowa household's different preferences.

"Often times with the caucuses, whether it's in families or households or neighbors or communities, different Iowans will back different candidates because we're first in the nation," Bird told the Register. "And then when the caucuses are all over, we all get together and unite behind the nominee."

Trump leads the GOP field by 32 percentage points among likely Republican caucusgoers, a new Iowa Poll released this week found.

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa caucuses: Iowa AG says voters 'see through' Iowa court battles