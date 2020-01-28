Brennan Announces Acquisition And Leaseback Of Four-Building Industrial Portfolio

-783,889 square feet

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced its acquisition and simultaneous leaseback of a four-building portfolio to BlueLinx, a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, operating through a broad network of distribution centers. The four critical distribution facilities are located in four MSAs of Kansas City, Nashville, Richmond and St. Louis. The combined square footage of the portfolio was 783,889 square feet.

This marks Brennan's third sale-leaseback transaction with BlueLinx within the last two years.

In 2019, Brennan acquired two distribution properties leased to BlueLinx in the Jacksonville and Chicago MSAs, totaling 1,132,753 square feet. Brennan also purchased a 2.3 million square foot portfolio comprised of four buildings in 2018.

"This acquisition demonstrates our ability to structure real estate solutions for corporate tenants, as well as meet Brennan's objective of producing stable cash flow and higher risk adjusted returns for our investors," said Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 45 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

