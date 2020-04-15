Brennan Completes Corporate Real Estate Transaction In Chicago

-Further expands commitment to provide industrial real estate solutions to Corporate America

CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has announced the acquisition and simultaneous leaseback of a 265,000 square foot warehouse and distribution building in the Chicago market. The tenant, a U.S.-based middle-market manufacturer and distributor, was the seller and will continue to occupy the facility under a long-term lease.

"This transaction provides another example of Brennan's strategy to use its capital and expertise to bring industrial real estate solutions to corporate real estate owners," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Sometimes those solutions are straightforward- a single asset leaseback- and sometimes the solutions involve surplus assets in multiple locations. We are committed to providing all manner of solutions regardless of complexity or the magnitude of the capital required."

The property is located within the 1.3 billion square foot Chicago industrial market, which ended 2019 with a vacancy rate of just 3.7% and with total net positive absorption of 12.5 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group continues to utilize its quick-close capability and will seek opportunities to provide liquidity and operational solutions to Corporate America.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

