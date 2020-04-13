Brennan Expands Investment Team In Midwest

-Luke McCarthy promoted to spearhead acquisitions in Milwaukee/Minneapolis regions

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Luke McCarthy to Senior Associate with a focused responsibility to acquire industrial assets in the Milwaukee/Minneapolis markets. McCarthy is responsible for financial and market analysis within these regions in addition to underwriting and due diligence. He reports directly to Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group.

The Midwest portfolio is Brennan's largest, totaling 23 million square feet and includes holdings in Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit as well as Minneapolis and Milwaukee. The Midwest has consistently demonstrated strong fundamentals with over 52.5 million square feet of positive net absorption in 2019.

McCarthy sourced and completed a recent acquisition in Milwaukee, bringing Brennan's Milwaukee portfolio total to over 1 million square feet. The company's Minneapolis portfolio is roughly 2.5 million square feet, for a combined total of 3.5 million square feet in Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

"As our Midwest portfolio has grown to be our largest, we needed someone who would be dedicated to acquiring in strong regions like Milwaukee and Minneapolis," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal at Brennan Investment Group. "Luke is a perfect example of our company's initiative to grow young professionals into high performing industrial investment professionals. Luke started with us as an intern, learning our business by assisting in acquisitions and due diligence. We are excited to now have Luke's regional focus as we have every confidence that he will uncover interesting opportunities in Milwaukee and Minneapolis."

Brennan continues to actively seek acquisition and development opportunities in strong MSA's throughout the Midwest. For any opportunities you may have, please contact Kevin Brennan or Luke McCarthy.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

