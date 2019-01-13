Is Brenntag AG’s (ETR:BNR) CEO Pay Justified?

Steve Holland has been the CEO of Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Steve Holland’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Brenntag AG has a market capitalization of €6.0b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €3.1m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €950k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €3.5b to €11b. The median total CEO compensation was €2.5m.

That means Steve Holland receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Brenntag has changed from year to year.

Is Brenntag AG Growing?

Over the last three years Brenntag AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.8% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.8% over the last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. It’s clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information.

Has Brenntag AG Been A Good Investment?

Brenntag AG has generated a total shareholder return of 0.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn’t be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

Steve Holland is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We think many would like to see better growth. But we don’t think the CEO compensation is a problem. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Brenntag shares (free trial).

