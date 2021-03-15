Brent crude floats near $70 on demand recovery anticipation

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin
Florence Tan
·2 min read

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Monday, with Brent drifting near $70 a barrel, propped up by output cuts from major producers and optimism about global economic and fuel demand recovery in the second half of the year.

Brent crude futures for May gained 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.45 a barrel by 0102 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.90 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4%.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday.

The supply cuts come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April.

Investors are expecting China to release positive economic data on Monday, supporting forecasts of stronger growth at the world's second largest oil consumer.

"China data due today could be highly influential," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote.

"Both industrial production and retail sales are expected to show very strong bounces, largely due to the year on year compassion with a Lunar New Year holiday and lockdown affected period last year."

In the United States, oil refiners' weekly capacity were seen up 1.6 million barrels per day, research company IIR Energy said on Friday, as more plants resume operations following outages during the severe winter storm in Texas last month.

Separately, U.S. energy firms have cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating by one in the first weekly drop since November, according to Baker Hughes Co.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • In The Heights' Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast break down new trailers and movie's long journey to screens

    It’s been three years since the In The Heights cast spent a summer in Washington Heights filming the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit. In all it’s been almost 20 years since Miranda first envisioned a musical that represented the world he grew up in. “No one was was writing parts for people like him, so he wrote them,” In The Heights’ film director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) told reporters this weekend ahead of the release of two new trailers. “No one was writing parts for his community, so he wrote them.”

  • ‘In the Heights’ Debuts ‘Power-Full’ New Trailer, Poster, and Photos

    The first new trailer since 2019 has arrived, and it is a colorful celebration of life that the world needs now.

  • Arab League and Palestinians condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

    The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, two weeks after Israel sent 5,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic under a "vaccine diplomacy" programme that later came under legal scrutiny and was frozen.

  • Why inflation makes holding bonds for the long run riskier than owning stocks

    This depressing statistic comes from the just-released 2021 edition of Credit Suisse’s Global Investment Returns Yearbook. The authors — Elroy Dimson, a finance professor at Cambridge University, Paul Marsh, a finance professor at the London Business School and Mike Staunton, director of that institution’s London Share Price Database — measured the longest period in U.S. history (since 1900) over which U.S. government bonds produced an inflation-adjusted loss. The 57-year period in which U.S. government bonds lost ground to inflation began in 1924, when the 10-year Treasury yield stood at 3.93% and inflation over the trailing 12 months was negative 0.58% (according to data provided by Yale University professor Robert Shiller).

  • World stocks firm as stimulus fuels economic optimism

    Global stock prices were off to a solid start while U.S. bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet U.S. economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. "With the $1.9 trillion economic package approved, there are strong expectations of an economic recovery, which will be supporting cyclical shares," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

  • Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

    Italy's northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday. The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially suspended all AstraZeneca vaccines in order to identify and isolate the batch from which the jab administered to the teacher, from the town of Biella, came. The decision, following similar moves elsewhere in Europe, was precautionary and the region is awaiting the results of checks which will verify whether there is a connection between the death and the vaccination, the regional government said in an online statement.

  • Bond Market’s ‘Game of Chicken’ With Fed Is Set for a Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are again reassessing one of the bond market’s premier reflation trades -- the curve steepener -- as expectations for growth and inflation perk up at a clip that was hard to imagine just a few months ago.Whereas back in December the thought was that the Federal Reserve might tamp down long-term Treasury yields, the issue now lies with shorter-dated ones -- 5-year rates. Yields on that maturity have become unmoored in recent weeks, surging amid speculation that the central bank will need to start a cycle of rate hikes perhaps a full year earlier than officials have indicated. That shift has roiled the outlook for a classic iteration of the reflation wager, a widening gap between 5- and 30-year yields, even as the narrative of a stimulus-fueled recovery has only gained momentum.The key takeaway is that the bet on a steeper curve isn’t kaput because yields are still generally seen as rising further. It’s just due for a re-think. For example, it may mean ditching the wager if it’s grounded on the 5-year note, which reflects a medium-term view of the Fed’s path, in favor of one based on the 2-year, which still remains anchored in the market’s eyes. This backdrop only intensifies the focus on the Fed’s March 16-17 meeting, officials’ next chance to counter speculation that tightening will begin as soon as late next year.“The Fed next week will have to walk a fine line between either pushing back against market expectations or allowing them to stand,” said Kevin Walter, co-head of global Treasuries trading for Barclays Plc.Without Fed pushback, he said, “there might be more pressure on the belly of the curve,” in which case the best steepeners would be the spreads between 2-year yields versus 5- and 7-year rates that have room to rise as traders price in tightening.2022 ViewThe swaps market is reflecting a roughly 75% chance the Fed lifts rates from near zero by around the end of 2022. Walter expects no major policy changes next week and anticipates that officials will continue to project rates on hold through 2023.If the Fed does signal some 2023 hikes next week, the market will probably bring expectations for rate increases into the first half of 2022 and the 1-year-forward 5-year rate could increase 50 basis points, Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy for Mizuho International Plc, said in an emailed note.Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave just a minor nod last week to the bond-market slump that drove 10-year yields above 1.6%. He emphasized the importance of financial conditions, which remain accommodative, although tech stocks did sink on Friday as yields surged.Five-year inflation expectations at the highest since 2008 and robust jobs data have only reinforced bets that the Fed will need to tighten more quickly than it’s been forecasting. The speculation has squeezed wagers on a steeper curve from 5 to 30 years, shrinking that spread to a bit above 150 basis points, from a more than 6-year high of 167 in February. The 5-year yield at 0.84% isn’t far below its highest level since last year.But the 2-year has remained near historic lows on the view that the Fed will hold rates near zero for the immediate future. That’s kept bets on the widely watched spread to the 10-year rate in play, as well as versus other maturities, such as the 5- and 7-year.“Some steepeners are better than others,” said Patrick Leary, senior trader and chief market strategist for Incapital. He expects the 2- to 10-year spread to keep widening, but has taken profits on steepeners and is looking for a better point to re-enter.Fans PersistSome still see potential in the 5- to 30-year steepener. TD Securities has recommended entering that bet at 146.5 basis points, targeting 170, based on what it said was a high bar for hikes and the prospect of elevated coupon supply.Traders are focused on the 5-year part of the curve, known as the belly, because it’s seen as one place that may bear the brunt of any subsequent selloff should rate-hike speculation mount further.Already, certain corners of the market are turning their attention to the potential for multiple rate hikes. In swaptions, a position has emerged targeting the Fed to hike seven to eight times by March 2025, according to a Barclays analysis.And while shorting Treasuries has been in vogue, “it’s possible the market may have gotten a little ahead of itself in the belly,” causing the 5-year rate to rise too much, said Jamie Anderson, head of U.S. trading for Insight Investment, which manages about $1 trillion.If the data come in weak or the Fed is on hold for longer than expected, “the belly should rally and the curve re-steepen,” he said.For Incapital’s Leary, the narrowing in the 5s30s gap came on the view that officials may discuss -- or even announce -- a twist next week. Such an operation, involving the sale of shorter-dated holdings and purchase of longer maturities to control yields, would put more pressure on the belly, he says. That would follow the European Central Bank’s decision to ramp up its bond-buying pace.“All these trades are highly dependent on the Fed being on the sidelines and not changing its policy stance,” Leary said. “The market is definitely playing a game of chicken with the Fed, by testing how high yields can get before tightening financial conditions and forcing the Fed to step in.”WHAT TO WATCHEconomic calendar:March 15: Empire manufacturing; Treasury International Capital flowsMarch 16: import/export prices; retail sales; industrial production; business inventories; NAHB housing market indexMarch 17: MBA mortgage applications; building permits; housing starts; FOMC decisionMarch 18: jobless claims; Philadelphia Fed business outlook; Langer consumer comfort; leading indexFed calendar:March 17: FOMC decision; Powell press conferenceAuction schedule:March 15: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 16: 42-day cash-management bills; 20-year bondsMarch 18: 4-, 8-week bills; 10-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Watch the New 'In The Heights' Teaser Trailer

    Take a look at a new teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated 'In The Heights' movie by Lin-Manuel Miranda, starring Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera.

  • VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

    Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday. Volkwagen said in a statement it had agreed a plan with the works council to open partial retirement to those born in 1964, while offering early retirement to those born from 1956 to 1960. Volkswagen said it expected up to 900 workers to opt for early retirement, while a low number in the thousands would choose partial retirement, without giving a precise figure.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Demand Optimism, OPEC+ Output Cuts Despite Lower Close

    U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time since November even as crude prices posted multi-year highs.

  • Bear Warning Seen With Nasdaq 100 Velocity Stalling at 2000 Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in the Nasdaq 100 that recouped as much as half of its $1.5 trillion losses from its February high hasn’t been enough to deter skeptics. In fact, analysts are warning that the index may yet face more battering.Their concern emanates from the bond market, where rising yields have put pressure on richly valued stocks such as the tech companies that populate the Nasdaq gauge. An increase of 50 basis point in 10-year Treasury yields could lead to a bear market for the index, or a decline of as much as 20%, according to a study from Ned Davis Research.And as the economy heals, investors are embracing sectors such as energy that will likely benefit. One way of seeing the impact of that rotation out of tech is to plot the Nasdaq’s relative altitude versus the S&P 500, a gap that after briefly exceeding its level from 2000 has recently narrowed. To DoubleLine Capital LP founder Jeffrey Gundlach, it’s a sign that another collapse may be in store.While single-day rallies -- 4% on Tuesday and 2.4% on Thursday -- lifted the Nasdaq 100 to its first gain in four weeks, they’re not calming nerves. After all, big up days are not uncommon during a downtrend. In 2000, when the market started a three-year crash, the index had 27 sessions where it rose at least 4%. That compared with six such days in 1999, when prices doubled.“The early stages of a bear market is typically punctuated by ferocious rallies, and what matters in the end is how far the rallies extend and not how quickly they move within a single session,” said Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management LLC. “Evidence continues to mount that the technology sector has finally relinquished its position as key global leadership.”The Nasdaq 100 is poised to trail the S&P 500 for a second month in a row. In a week when the tech-heavy gauge fell into a 10% correction, other indexes tracking everything from small-caps to banks, transports to industrials, climbed to records. On Wednesday, a version of the S&P 500 that strips out market cap bias -- treating Apple Inc. the same as News Corp. -- hit an all-time high even as the Nasdaq 100 was roughly 8% below its February record, a divergence not seen in two decades.That’s raising alarms for anyone who lived through the dot-com crash. Back then, when the Nasdaq 100 started falling in March 2000, the equal-weighted S&P 500 kept marching forward and didn’t peak until 14 months later -- a sign that money was being shifted away from the tech behemoths that soared in the internet bubble. Ultimately, the Nasdaq 100 lost half of its value.“People should not take solace in the fact that almost everything else besides the tech group is acting well,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “If the tech group continues to underperform, it’s going to weigh on the rest of the stock market eventually.”To be sure, as expensive as they may look now, software and internet stocks don’t match the extremes seen 20 years ago. And thanks to innovations like cloud computing and automation, their earnings are expanding, as opposed to contracting or nonexistent, as they were in 2000. But the strengthening economy, buttressed by vaccines and government support, alongside rising bond yields could mean trouble for the market’s biggest sector.While some strategists have brushed aside the yield risk, saying tech stocks have shown a fickle relationship with Treasuries over time, Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, found that since 2014, the Nasdaq 100’s forward earnings yield -- the inverse of its price-earnings ratio where the higher it is, the cheaper stocks are -- has moved almost in lockstep with forecast corporate bond rates.In his model, if 10-year Treasury yields rise to 2% this year, that in turn could drive long-term Baa-rated bond rates to 4.5%, a scenario where the Nasdaq 100 would have to drop as much as 20% to stay attractive, all else equal. If yields climbed but the Nasdaq didn’t move, this would indicate over-valuation, Kalish said, adding his model correctly flashed warnings in 1987 and 2000.Based on the price-earnings ratio, the Nasdaq 100 isn’t cheap relative to other stocks, even after the latest pullback. With a multiple of 28, its premium over the S&P 500 stood roughly 7% above its five-year average.Moreover, the growth advantage that has sustained tech’s outperformance in all but one year since 2009 is poised to disappear -- at least for the next two years -- as pandemic-beaten firms like airlines and automakers roar back. Profits from software and internet companies are expected to expand 22% this year and 12% in 2022. Both lag behind the broad S&P 500, where earnings are forecast to increase 24% and 15%, respectively, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.Of course, with the latest federal relief package approved, cash may again flood into equities, preventing losses from snowballing. Yet with Nasdaq 100 knocking on the door of its relative peak, it’d be a mistake not to consider the downside risk, according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group.“New-era investments are at a significant crossroads,” he said. “After a prolonged period of extensive outperformance by the Nasdaq and tech stocks, it is not unreasonable to foresee a phase of underperformance, consolidation or even an outright collapse.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Value Stocks Are Back: 3 Stocks That Are Just Too Cheap

    Given how volatile markets have been of late, and growth stocks in particular, investors are beginning to give so-called value stocks a fresh look. Lou Whiteman (Spirit AeroSystems): Boeing's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX is making a comeback, cleared to fly last fall after more than a year and a half grounded following a pair of fatal accidents.

  • Coupang…The Amazon Of South Korea?

    Last week, Coupang (CPNG) – which is the largest e-commerce operator in South Korea – pulled off the largest IPO of the year in the U.S. equities markets. The company raised a hefty $4.6 billion and the price surged 41% on the first day of trading, with the market cap hitting $89 billion. The underwriters included Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan, Citi and HSBC. The CEO and founder, Bom Kim, started the company in 2010. He actually dropped out of the Harvard MBA program to do so, realizing that the opportunity in South Korea was too big to ignore. But interestingly enough, Coupang went through several changes in its business focus. At first, the platform catered to daily deals, which was the hot thing at the time. This was when Groupon (GRPN) was growing at a brisk pace. However, when the market started to get saturated, Coupang would then transform itself into an e-commerce marketplace be similar to Alibaba (BABA). This business did see strong growth, yet Kim was not satisfied. He believed he needed control over the distribution, with this including warehouses and the logistics. And yes, this proved to be the right approach. It’s what has been essential for the torrid growth of Coupang. Since 2018, the quarterly revenues have surged from $900 million to $3.8 billion. The Competitive Advantages The market opportunity in South Korea is enormous. The country’s economy ranks No. 4 in Asia and No. 12 globally, with the gross domestic production landing at $1.6 trillion, or $31,847.15 per capita. The country also has a high penetration rate for smartphones and access to high-speed Internet. As a result, the e-commerce segment has been particularly strong. The spending per buyer is forecasted to go from $2,600 in 2019 to $4,300 in 2024. Although the market is intensely competitive, Coupang has been investing aggressively in innovating its platform. And at the heart of this is a sophisticated delivery infrastructure, which is called the Rocket Delivery service. Orders are received as late as midnight and before 7 am. In fact, about 70% of South Korea’s population is within seven miles of a Coupang logistics center. Consider that over 75% of parcels are boxless. Additionally, the returns are frictionless. You do not have to pack a box or print a label. Instead, you just tap a button on the app and leave the item outside your home or business. Coupang also leverages AI (Artificial Intelligence) to anticipate changes in demand and optimize inventory for quick delivery. What's more, there are roughly 15,000 drivers in South Korea. According to the S-1 filing, “To realize such a differentiated customer experience, we built a completely integrated e-commerce and logistics system that controls every facet of the customer experience from the purchase on the app to the delivery and photo confirmation of the order at the door.” Conclusion Coupang continues to lose substantial amounts of money. Last year, the net loss came in at $567.6 million. It should be noted, though, that this was down from $770.2 million in 2019. However, Wall Street is more focused on the revenues – and the prospects look encouraging. Coupang was the only major e-commerce player in South Korea to notch market share gains in 2020, with the figure moving from 18.1% to 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. This is critical as the company will benefit from economies of scale. Coupang will also likely become a top-of-mind brand in South Korea. As seen with Amazon (AMZN) in the U.S., this can be valuable – and lead to a premium valuation. It’s true that there will be volatility, but this is normal for any hot IPO. Then again, for those investors looking for an interesting long-term play on e-commerce outside of the U.S., Coupang does look like a pretty good choice. Disclosure: Tom Taulli owns shares in CPNG. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Stripe’s valuation soars to $95 billion after $600 million funding round

    Digital-payments company Stripe said Sunday it had closed a $600 million funding round that values the company at $95 billion -- more than double its valuation a year ago.

  • CHP: 3 adults, 2 children killed in San Joaquin County crash; Impaired driving seen as factor

    Three adults and two children were killed in a single-car crash in San Joaquin County late Thursday after a driver veered off of Interstate 5 then slammed into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP Stockton Officer Ruben Jones said impaired driving was likely a factor in the deadly crash, which he called preventable. Had the two children in the car been restrained in a child safety seat "they very well may have lived," Jones said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their website. See more in the video above.

  • ITV forced to edit Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan after including 'misleading' headlines

    ITV has been forced to edit part of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after it was revealed that it included misleading and distorted headlines which portrayed British press coverage of the couple as racist. Headlines that were flashed on the screen during the controversial interview with the US chat show host were manipulated to back up the couple's assertion that they were the victims of bigoted coverage. Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline, complained to Viacom CBS – the US TV giant which aired last week's two-hour programme – about “the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines”. It also demanded that ITV remove the “misleading and inaccurate headlines” from the programme, which remains available on its ITV Hub catch-up service, according to MailOnline. The interview was watched by 11.1 million viewers in the UK and 17.1 million in the US. In a complaint to CBS, Liz Hartley, editorial legal director at Associated Newspapers, said: “Many of the headlines have been either taken out of context or deliberately edited and displayed as supporting evidence for the programme's claim that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist coverage by the British press.” She added: "This editing was not made apparent to viewers and, as a result, this section of the programme is both seriously inaccurate and misleading". The programme showed a headline from The Daily Telegraph that read: 'The real problem with Meghan Markle: she just doesn't speak our language.' However, the second line of the headline, which was not shown, made clear the article was not mocking the Duchess’s ethnicity, but her habit of using “hippie corporate management speak”. Another example, from January 2018, involved a story in The Mail on Sunday which revealed how the girlfriend of the then Ukip leader Henry Bolton had made racist remarks about Meghan. Producers chose not to show the newspaper's headline about the 'Vile Racist Attack' but instead used a small part of a MailOnline headline which quoted one of the woman's vile messages – but omitted the rest of the headline. An ITV spokesman said it would remove three manipulated Daily Mail, MailOnline and Mail on Sunday headlines, plus a headline wrongly attributed to the Guardian. However, the out-of-context Daily Telegraph headline will remain. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a member of the Commons Media Select Committee, said: “Any future broadcasts of this interview should come with a health warning for viewers. “People need to know that what they are watching is not necessarily the truth and, in the use of newspaper headlines, a complete distortion of the facts.” Ms Winfrey's company, Harpo Productions, said: “We stand by the broadcast in its entirety”. CBS did not respond to MailOnline’s request for comment.

  • The atmosphere is grim at Trump's deserted Washington DC hotel as the MAGA crowd skips town, says report

    The Trump International Hotel is bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic while also suffering the fallout of its namesake's election defeat.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.