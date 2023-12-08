Brent Elliott charged with kidnapping following a domestic incident

COSHOCTON − A local man was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony, Thursday morning.

Brent D. Elliott, 44, of Coshocton, could face additional charges as well following a domestic situation Wednesday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday about a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in the 300 block of South Fourth Street. As deputies were responding, dispatch told them Elliott and the woman who called were arguing. He was holding her in the apartment against her will and would not let her unlock the door.

Officers were told he had several weapons in the residence and was threatening to cause harm to himself, the woman and officers. Deputies made entry and found the woman being held hostage in the corner of the apartment. She managed to free herself. A taser and K-9 officer were used to subdue Elliott, who was taken into custody.

The woman refused any medical treatment. Elliott was treated on the scene and released to authorities.

Assisting were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office and the sheriff's office detective division.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Local man charged with kidnapping following domestic incident