Brent and Knox Porteus recognized by Ohio Cattlemen's Association

MARYSVILLE − Brothers Brent and Knox Porteus were recently recognized for the way they operate their cattle farm in Coshocton.

The LB Porteus Farms received the the Environmental Stewardship award from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association during its annual banquet in Columbus.

Amy Porteus and her sister Beth Mullen with her husband, Cole, and their two daughters, Rylee and Harper, recently accepted the Environmental Stewardship Award from the Ohio Cattlemen's Association. They work the farm with Amy and Beth's father, Brent Porteus, and his brother, Knox Porteus.

The Environmental Stewardship Award is presented to an Ohio beef farm who has demonstrated a strong commitment to being good stewards of their land, water and air resources and livestock and operates their farm in a sustainable manner. Recipients implement best practices to control water run-off, reduce damage in high-traffic feeding/watering areas, exercise good pasture management, preserve woodlands and provide for wildlife. They often partner with government entities, such as soil and water conservation districts and the USDA NRCS to implement conservation measures.

LB Porteus Farms is a family operation run. Brent and Know are assisted by Brent's daughters Amy and Beth and Beth's husband, Cole Mullen, and their two daughters, Rylee and Harper.

LB Porteus Farms owns 250 commercial Angus cow. The farm implements environmentally friendly practices, including facilities with appropriate manure storage and management and manure fertilization on cover crops.

In addition, they have implemented new systems with cutting-edge technology in their operation to enhance environmental stewardship. One of these is an aeration system created in Europe that helps to remove bacteria and reduce emissions. Also, they have added Lely’s Robotic Vector Feeding System to their operation that feeds the cattle automatically reducing fossil fuel usage, saves time and allows for more focus on the health and well-being of the cattle.

Learn more about LB Porteus Farms and the award at ohiocattle.org.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Ohio Cattlemen's Association recognizes Porteus Farms