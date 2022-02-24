Brent Oil Hits $100 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Sharples
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia’s dramatic escalation of the Ukraine crisis sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in London jumped as much as 3.3% after a report that President Vladimir Putin has decided to conduct a special operation to “protect” the Donbas region. This week, Putin announced he’d send “peacekeeping forces” into the two separatist regions recognized by Moscow, heightening fears among western governments of a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crops Extend Rally on Ukraine Tensions With Wheat Jumping 4%

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop futures extended a surge, with wheat hitting a fresh nine-year high and palm oil jumping to a record, as traders weighed growing Russia-Ukraine tensions. Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanc

  • Treasuries, Haven Assets Rally as Putin Moves on Eastern Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries rallied to lead gains in developed-market bonds as rising geopolitical risks overshadowed concerns about aggressive U.S. rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanctions: Markets W

  • IMF Urges BOE to Shrink Balance Sheet by £650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe Bank of England should sell roughly 650 billion pou

  • Stocks Slide, Brent Hits $100 on Russian Incursion: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and stocks tumbled Thursday while bonds jumped and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Mill

  • ‘He’s a gangster’: Massachusetts congressman doesn’t think sanctions will stop Putin

    U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch, of Massachusetts, says the threat of military action may be the only way to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine.

  • Russia's Putin authorises special military operation against Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation against Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning to eliminate what he said was a serious threat against his country, saying his aim was to de-militarise Russia's southern neighbour. In a special televised address on state TV, Putin told the Ukrainian military to lay down its weapons and go home. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin.

  • US ambassador: 'Putin delivered a message of war'

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin "delivered a message of war." While the meeting was underway, Putin issued a televised address saying Russia is conducting a military operation in Ukraine and said any country that interferes will face "consequences they have never seen.""At the exact time as we are gathered in the council...

  • Stocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanctions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Wednesday as U.S. President Joe Biden expanded sanctions against Russia, with new penalties hitting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and its corporate officers.Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Extend Losses as U.S. Ad

  • Gold Climbs to Highest in More Than a Year on Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest level in more than a year as tensions around Ukraine intensified, boosting demand for the haven asset.Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapPresident

  • Russia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine After Putin Orders Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation aimed at demilitarizing the country, prompting Ukraine’s foreign minister to warn of a “full-scale invasion.”Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million H

  • Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

    Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian troops landed in Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea and Ukraine said Moscow had launched a full-scale invasion. Russian troops landed in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa and in Mariupol in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian news agencies reported. At the same time, Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv came under attack by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying.

  • Goldman Sachs seeks return of bonuses from bankers for jumping ship - Bloomberg News

    The bank is looking at confiscating vested stock - usually reserved for cases of misconduct - of executives Omer Ismail and David Stark, the report said. Both had left the Wall Street bank last year. Goldman is also pulling unvested compensation from executives Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane who left the bank for companies that would be considered clients, the report added.

  • Strathberry's Spring/Summer 2022 capsule features bamboo green. Promo code within!

    Check out the new limited-edition Strathberry bags that goes with everything. Get a discount with time-limited promo code in the article!

  • Oil prices climb to nearly $100 a barrel with rising tensions over Ukraine

    Sanctions on Russia will lead to higher costs as Biden says: ‘I will not pretend this will be painless’ US gas prices continue to rise. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Oil prices have risen close to $100 a barrel as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated, a rise that already appears to be affecting fuel prices across the US. The price of Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 3.5%, to about $99 a barrel on Tuesday and West Texas Intermediate was trading at nearly $95.50 a barrel

  • Alibaba Halts Talks to Raise $1 Billion Before Lazada IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. discussed raising at least $1 billion for Lazada before calling off negotiations with potential investors when talks bogged down over the Southeast Asian online mall’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergKyiv Says Russia Has Invaded, Cites Airstrikes: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million Hom

  • Here is the level to watch as Nasdaq Composite nears first bear market in nearly 2 years

    The Nasdaq Composite slumps sharply Wednesday as investors focus on the simmering Ukraine-Russia conflict, pulling the index toward bear-market territory.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Gold Markets Continue to Pressure to the Upside

    Gold markets initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday but found buyers underneath the turn things around and show signs of life again.

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Russian Military Operation in Ukraine Roils Markets

    Investors rushed for safety, pushing down stocks and lifting the prices of oil, gold and government bonds.