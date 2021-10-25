Brent Oil Rises Near $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

Brent Oil Rises Near $86 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sharon Cho
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied toward $86 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent rose 0.5%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains, while West Texas Intermediate hit the highest since 2014. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg Television at the weekend that producers shouldn’t take the rise in prices for granted. That conservative stance was echoed by both Nigeria and Azerbaijan.

Oil has more than doubled over the past 12 months as the global economy rebounded from the dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While consumption has surged, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have been restrained in easing the draconian supply cuts they imposed in 2020 to salvage prices. That’s helped to propel Brent to the highest level since 2018 as stockpiles draw and key timespreads balloon.

“Saudi comments reinforce the view that OPEC+ will stick to its cautious approach, and with demand looking better, this does mean that the market will continue to tighten for the remainder of the year,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. “So further tightening certainly does leave the potential for further volatility.”

The gains in crude have been supported by a powerful rally in natural gas, which has boosted demand for oil products as a substitute. While Prince Abdulaziz said that consumption may increase 500,000-600,000 barrels a day if the Northern Hemisphere’s winter is colder than normal and companies switch from gas to crude, he also cautioned that more barrels from OPEC+ would do little to curb costs of gas in Europe and Asia or gasoline in the U.S.

In a sign that the pandemic is far from vanquished, China has been dealing with a renewed Covid-19 outbreak caused by the delta variant from overseas. A wave of infections has spread to 11 provinces in the week from Oct. 17, Mi Feng, spokesman for the commission, told a briefing.

At present, OPEC+ is raising daily production by 400,000 barrels each month, and has resisted pressure to do more. Tightness has been exacerbated by some members failing to reach their quotas. The cartel next meets on Nov. 4.

With stockpiles drawing, the market is firmly backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above those further out. The gap between WTI’s contract for this December and the same month in 2022, has swollen to about $12 a barrel. The difference between the nearest two contracts, known as the prompt spread, surged to $1.42 a barrel from 75 cents a week ago.

“WTI is also dragging Brent higher,” Patterson said. “There are clear concerns over Cushing inventory levels, which is well reflected in the WTI prompt spread.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices on the march again in tight market; U.S. crude at 7-yr high

    Oil prices rose on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.24 a barrel, after climbing 1.5% on Friday. "Bullish sentiment continues to support oil prices as global supply remains tight at a time when demand is recovering from the pandemic," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Saudi Arabia pledges 2060 target of net-zero emissions

    One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.

  • Wall Street Hails a New Era of Oil Prices: Higher for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Could the era of cheap oil supply be gone for good?Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThat’s the conclusion of some of the biggest commodities desks on Wall Street, where banks have been lifti

  • WATCH: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins scores touchdown against the Texans

    Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 7.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Halle Berry Shares the Face Mask She Uses for a Brighter Complexion

    Halle Berry shared an Instagram selfie while giving herself a facial using the celebrity favorite Olga Lorencin 3-step Red Carpet Facial in a box.

  • Dutch Bros. gives coffee giants a run in long-term challenge to Starbucks, Dunkin'

    Dutch Bros. catches attention, while Starbucks remains attractive for both Wall Street and Main Street.

  • Zach Ertz’ first TD with Cardinals is a longest of his career

    He set a career-high and set an NFL first with his 47-yard second-half touchdown reception.

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • La Nina Threatens to Worsen Energy Crisis With Colder Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather phenomenon that typically delivers harsher winters is on the way and expected to add to Asia’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe La Nina pattern, which forms when

  • 5 Tips to Increase Your Social Security Check

    These planning tips could maximize your Social Security income benefits, which can significantly enhance your financial security in retirement.

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Cop26: World leaders to be shuttled on electric buses to meet the Queen at historic museum

    The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge will hold court at a 120-year-old art gallery and museum during the Cop26 summit, with world leaders shuttled to the venue on electric double-decker buses, The Sunday Telegraph understands.

  • Rocky Mountain high: U.S. looks to Colorado for methane emissions policy

    U.S. environmental regulators are expected to base new rules for controlling methane emissions from oil and gas operations on the nation-leading policies of a state that has been tamping down on the potent greenhouse gas for seven years - Colorado. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is likely to unveil the rules, which will have major repercussions for oil and gas drillers, this week, according to sources familiar with early versions of the proposed regulations. While drillers from major producing states like Texas and North Dakota are bracing for a raft of new requirements, for companies in Colorado, stiffer government rules around methane emissions are business as usual.

  • New migrant caravan in Mexico pushes past blockade to head north

    Several thousand migrants from Haiti, South America and Central America set off from southern Mexico headed north on Saturday, clashing with law enforcement trying to hold the caravan back. Some people among the latest mass movement of migrants trying to pass north through Mexico said they hoped to eventually reach the U.S. border, where the number of migrants trying to gain entry was already hitting new records. Some 3,000 people, including families with young children, began trekking on foot on Saturday from the city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border toward Mexico's capital.

  • Former U.S. envoy to Afghanistan defends withdrawal deal he negotiated with Taliban

    Former U.S. envoy to Afghanistan defends withdrawal deal he negotiated with Taliban

  • Experts predict the legal fallout from the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting

    Legal experts weigh in on whether crew and producers of "Rust" could face civil or criminal liability in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Jannik Sinner wins in Antwerp without dropping a set

    Jannik Sinner won his fourth tour-level title of the year and stayed in contention for the ATP Finals with a win over Diego Schwartzman at the European Open.

  • Taiwan Dollar’s Fortunes Are Changing on Heavy Foreign Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar faces growing headwinds from foreign outflows, after topping Asia’s currency ranking in the first nine months of the year.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeRobust exports an