Oil Soars as Russian Embargo Talk Fuels Fears of Shortage

Rob Verdonck and Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil soared, briefly touching $139 a barrel, in a dramatic start to another tempestuous week after the White House said it was discussing an embargo on Russian supplies, fanning supply fears in an already jittery market.

Brent crude jumped as much as 18% in a matter of minutes before paring gains to about 9% on Monday. That’s after a 21% surge last week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered fears of a brutal supply crunch. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil, as pressure mounts to hit back harder at the invasion of Ukraine by squeezing exports from Russia’s key energy industry.

While traders, shippers, insurers and banks have been increasingly wary of taking on or funding purchases of Russian barrels, a formal embargo would increase the uncertainty that led to Brent trading in its biggest range since the launch of the futures contract in 1998. It adds to more bullish news over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia hiking prices of its main crude blends and Libya saying its production has fallen because of a political crisis in the North African nation, although progress on nuclear talks with Iran offers the prospect of some relief in the longer term.

“We have plenty of twists and turns to come,” Mike Muller, Vitol’s head of Asia, said Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based consultant and publisher Gulf Intelligence. “While I think the world is already pricing in the fact there’ll be an inability to take in a serious amount of Russian oil in the western hemisphere, I don’t think we’ve priced in everything yet.”

Saudi Arabia raised prices for all regions, hiking its Arab Light crude for next month’s shipments to Asia to $4.95 a barrel above the benchmark it uses. That’s the widest premium since Bloomberg started compiling data in 2000.

In Libya, oil production has fallen below 1 million barrels a day, according to the energy minister, as the OPEC member plunges deeper into political crisis. Output is down to 920,000 barrels a day, Mohammed Oun said in a response to a query from Bloomberg. It stood at roughly 1.2 million barrels on Wednesday.

Iran made strides toward a deal with world powers over its nuclear program. If successful, that could pave the way for sanctions on Tehran’s oil to be lifted by the third quarter.

At the weekend, the International Monetary Fund warned that the war, as well as the subsequent sanctions imposed upon Russia, will have a “severe impact” on the global economy. “While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious,” the Washington-based lender said.

