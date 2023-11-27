Brent Spence companion bridge name ideas and more, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

Everything about the Brent Spence Bridge project is big.

Its price tag, at $3.6 billion. Its years-in-the-making, at more than 20. Its current traffic, at more than 150,000 vehicles a day.

So naming the Brent Spence companion – the new bridge that will sit along its west side to carry interstate traffic – is also a pretty big deal.

That’s why we thought we’d help transportation folks in Ohio and Kentucky narrow their choices.

Enterprise reporter Patricia Gallagher Newberry here, with a follow-up on our earlier bridge-naming poll.

More than 500 readers weighed in with dozens of ideas. The top pick was OK – as in “okay” but also as in “OH-KY,” the partner states.

Coming in second place was a certain athlete whose name you’ll know. In third were versions of the still-and-always-funny (Word)y Mc(Word)Face gag.

We can’t promise OH-KY bridge builders will pick the winner from reader suggestions – but we'll be passing them along.

Read the votes yourself here. And have an OK back-from-Thanksgiving Monday!

What else you need to know Monday, Nov. 27

⛅ Weather: High of 39. Partly to mostly sunny and cold.

🏈 Bengals: Loss to Steelers shows how much Joe Burrow is missed.

⚽ FC Cincinnati: Team is two wins away from an MLS Cup championship.

🥂 Ohio liquor laws: Santa can't be used to sell booze and other wacky rules.

🎄 Christmas light displays: Find the best in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky using our map.

Before you go: Weekend plans?

This Thanksgiving weekend in Cincinnati is as packed as ever. Winterfest opens at Kings Island, Santa arrives at the museum center, a new era begins for "A Christmas Carol" with preview performances at Playhouse in the Park and the Shillito's Elves are back!

Here's a look at the top 15 events in and around town this weekend.

