Brenton Cronebach, Jr. of Dover sentenced in federal child pornography case

CLEVELAND — A 56-year-old Dover man has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison on a federal child pornography charge, according to Daniel Ball, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the northern district of Ohio.

U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster sentenced Brenton Cronebach Jr. on Thursday for transportation of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Cronebach's prison time will be followed by five years of supervised release. He is required to pay a $100 special assessment.

The judge recommended Cronebach be sent to the federal correctional institution in Loretto, Pa., and receive sex offender counseling.

As part of a plea agreement, two charges were dismissed: receipt of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography, according to online records of U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

When did the offense take place?

The offense of which Cronebach was convicted occurred from about Sept. 10, 2020 through Feb. 23. It involved moving images on computer files.

The potential punishment was five to 20 years in prison, supervised release of five years to life, and up to $290,000 in fines and assessments.

Cronebach was arrested in May after an investigation by the FBI’s Canton Resident Agency Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The investigation was triggered by a tip from Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Google indicated that files depicting child pornography had been shared and downloaded by a cell phone and email address associated with the name Brent Cronebach.

