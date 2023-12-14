Brenton Davis effort to fund proposed countywide EMS authority struggles onward

Funding a yet-to-be-established countywide emergency medical services authority has been a tough sell for the Erie County Executive Brenton Davis administration.

Not only did Erie County Council twice reject funding the proposal in November ― first with $2 million from the gaming fund and then with $2 million from the general fund ― but council at a recent finance meeting felt equally hesitant about using $2 million from the American Rescue Plan fund.

The chief reason: Not enough information. At least, not enough for the council majority of Democrats, who say details surrounding the proposed authority are still sparse and that not all municipal leaders, who would form the backbone of this authority, are on board with it.

“There's too many unanswered questions,” said Councilmember Terry Scutella at a recent finance committee meeting. "We're jumping in front of the bus here."

“What's the big rush?” added Councilmember Andre Horton. “The ARP money doesn’t have to be appropriated until the end of 2024. So why are we cramming this down?"

Erie County Department of Public Safety Director John Grappy, on left, talks with Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, during a public meeting on the proposed countywide EMS authority on Nov. 13, 2023.

For the administration, the rush is due to an EMS crisis.

Davis believes getting all of Erie County's 38 municipalities to work together under an authority model will not only help with the sharing of resources but provide a uniform system of funding at a time when EMS agencies are dealing with higher costs and call volumes, difficulties in attracting and retaining volunteers and paid staff, and challenges in raising enough money to support their operations.

The goal, according to Davis, is to expedite response times and save lives.

Republican council members Brian Shank, Ellen Schauerman and Charlie Bayle have voiced support for the project.

However, questions persist about the authority's feasibility, both in terms of its legality and how it will affect those municipalities that have already established an EMS partnership with their neighboring municipalities.

Council Solicitor Tom Talarico called the authority “purely speculative.”

“We’re just talking about possibilities that may or may not happen in the future,” he said at a recent meeting. “The problem is that County Council does not have enough information, period. The idea of deciding whether to establish an authority or to give $2 million to a project that is so entirely speculative makes absolutely no sense.”

Council was poised to consider an ordinance Tuesday to appropriate the $2 million in ARP funds for the authority. However, Councilmember Jim Winarski, who had introduced the measure, dropped it amid concerns the remaining ARP balance was too small to accommodate an additional $2 million expense.

Council members wary of diverting ARP money from homeless

Had the $2 million in ARP funds been appropriated for the authority, the money would have been diverted from Project Homeless, a fledging initiative introduced by Horton to renovate and expand local homeless shelters and construct new housing.

County Director of Administration Doug Smith told council at a Dec. 7 meeting that the homeless project never finalized. He said the Erie County Department of Human Services, among other partners, discussed various homeless projects, including the development of a new temporary housing complex.

"Unfortunately, as sometimes happens, the talking just multiplied and nothing really came to fruition," Smith said.

“We aren't against in any way, shape or form, a homeless initiative in 2024. But we do believe that the EMS program is vital to this community and that ARP money is the perfect vehicle for that," he added.

Winarski said he wasn't comfortable "taking away from one entity to give to another," and added that "if the funds aren't there, then we got to find them somewhere else."

The $2 million is set to lapse at the end of 2023 and return to the ARP balance, where it can be reappropriated by the new council in 2024.

Davis veto could open up ARP funds for EMS authority

More ARP funds could be available though.

Davis on Monday vetoed the use of $1.6 million in ARP funds slated for court-appointed attorneys and said he would support the attorneys using the general fund instead.

If council doesn't override that veto, the decision would open up additional ARP funds and potentially give the administration a pathway to fund the proposed EMS authority with ARP dollars.

The administration has not confirmed whether this is their plan for the ARP funds.

The funding would have to be approved by the new council, which will be comprised of a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, on left, announces his six vetoes and array of spending cuts to the 2024 county budget on Dec. 11, 2023. County Director of Finance Paul Lichtenwalter looks on.

Davis on Monday argued that ARP funds should be leveraged for maximum benefit.

"My administration has been a big proponent for leveraging these funds to benefit all communities across Erie County," he said. "These ARP dollars need to go to support projects like Project Resolve, Project Neptune, the Blasco Library project, redevelopment, and all the infrastructure investments in all the communities, in addition to providing funding for the broadband in all communities across Erie County."

According to an audit prepared and submitted to council by Erie County Controller Kyle Foust on Dec. 4, the county has a remaining ARP cash balance of $12.7 million.

Of that $12.7 million, $9.7 million has been appropriated but not paid out. That includes roughly $5.2 million in municipal GAP funding; $2 million to Project Homeless; and $2 million to Allied Health.

If all those appropriations were to be paid out by the end of 2023, the county would have a remaining ARP cash balance of roughly $1.4 million. If unused, they will return to the ARP balance.

Davis touts proposed EMS authority: Davis to host five public meetings on his proposal for Erie County EMS Authority and fee

More on proposed EMS authority: Would a countywide authority strengthen EMS delivery in Erie County? Davis touts benefits

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Davis administration effort to fund proposed EMS authority falls short