Brenton Davis issues vetoes, reductions to 2024 county budget. Here's what was cut

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has issued six vetoes and requested more than $1 million in cuts to the recently adopted 2024 county budget.

Here’s what to know.

Davis wants court-appointed attorneys paid by general fund, not ARP

When Erie County Council adopted the 2024 budget on Nov. 28, they approved an action sheet ― essentially, an amendment ― to use $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support court-appointed attorneys for indigent clients, or those clients who can't afford an attorney on their own.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the Erie County Courthouse, Davis said using ARP funds for that service was “irresponsible,” given that ARP funds are one-time payments and not suitable for recurring expenditures.

“The only long-term and sustainable way to do this is through the general fund,” he said.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, on left, announces his six vetoes and array of spending cuts to the 2024 county budget on Dec. 11, 2023. County Director of Finance Paul Lichtenwalter looks on.

Davis opted to veto that action sheet and have the $1.6 million come from the general fund instead.

“That gives us an opportunity not only to ensure that these services go into the future but we're able to leverage these ARP dollars for maximum effect,” he said.

Since the $1.6 million would add to the general fund and disrupt the 0.65 mills property tax increase approved by council, Davis had to make a similar general fund reduction ― via roughly $1.5 million in spending cuts ― to keep the budget balanced.

Davis cuts library staff, says affected employees can work in other areas

Much of those budget cuts target the Erie County Public Library.

According to a Davis letter to council, the budget cuts eliminate eight positions at the Blasco Memorial Library, to include four full-time library clerks, one part-time library clerk, a technical services clerk, a vacant part-time clerk position and a vacant social media coordinator position. The cuts also include the elimination of a part-time clerk at the library’s Millcreek branch.

Davis indicated in his letter that library use has decreased over the past 10 years, with circulation down by 36% and visits down by 42%.

Davis said eliminating these positions will allow for “exponential savings,” since the cuts don’t just get rid of salaries but the long-term benefits that come with the job.

He also said it’s his intent to realign all displaced workers with job offers to serve in other departments with a higher demand for their skill sets.

“We're going to restructure these employees for the high-demand jobs," Davis said, pointing to areas like the Office of Children and Youth, the prison and the courts as examples.

Davis said the affected employees and their unions have already been notified about the reductions, and that the Department of Human Resources will show them what vacancies are available in county government.

“There’s nothing to say that a library clerk making $26,000 couldn't say, ‘Hey, you know what, I've got a bachelor's degree in social work. I want to go work up at the jail making $78,000 or whatever it is with overtime,’” Davis said.

“No one's being given walking papers in December,” he added. “There's not a single person (whose) position's been eliminated that has to leave county government if they choose to do so. That's 100% their choice, but it's not anyone being 'forced out.'”

Davis said he will re-examine every position in 2024

As part of an effort to restructure county government operations, Davis said he intends to do an “in-depth study of every position in Erie County government.”

Namely, Davis is proposing that for every three vacancies, the county government combines them into two, allowing for better pay and cost savings.

“So, we create two positions, elevate the pay and save 20% up top,” he said. “So, we are more efficient, more lean, and attract a better workforce.”

Here's a look at the six vetoes

Davis' six vetoes seek to:

Cut $1.6 million in ARP funds from supporting outside counsel for indigent clients;

Reverse a decrease of $1.2 million in adoption subsidies for the Erie County Office of Children and Youth. This is 100% funded through state and federal sources.

Reverse a decrease of $22,500 in advertising for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant administration. The funding is received and currently being expensed;

Reverse $22,674 in union increases for the Erie County Department of Planning and Community Development. The increase was already budgeted, making the increase duplicative; and

Restore an Erie County Human Resources generalist position; and restore an IT specialist position. Both positions had been eliminated by council because, according to Council Solicitor Tom Talarico, Davis illegally added them to the 2023 budget despite having no council approval. Council has filed a lawsuit against Davis over the matter.

Here’s a look at the budget reductions

The elimination of eight positions at the Blasco Memorial Library, to include four full-time library clerks, one part-time library clerk, a technical services clerk, a vacant part-time clerk and vacant social media coordinator position;

A reduction of $18,000 from $40,200 to support paid interns at the library;

The elimination of a part-time clerk at the Millcreek Library branch;

A reduction of $20,000 from $70,000 for maintenance and repair in the Operations Department;

The elimination of a vacant realty records clerk position in the Recorder of Deeds Office;

The elimination of a vacant clerk typist/receptionist position in Adult Probation;

The elimination of a vacant administrative clerk position in Domestic Relations;

A reduction of $31,000 from $270,000 for professional fees to Erie County Council;

A reduction of $258,000 from the Human Relations Commission;

A reduction of $60,000 from the Register of Wills and $133,000 from the Prothonotary; and

A reduction of $499,996 from $999,996 from the general fund transfer to Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Erie County Council has until Dec. 22 to decide whether to override the vetoes, as per the Home Rule Charter. Five out of seven council members are required to override a county executive's veto. All of the budget reductions will have to be voted on by council.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Brenton Davis issues vetoes, reductions to 2024 Erie County budget