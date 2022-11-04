Who is Brentson Bernard Thomas, suspect wanted in shooting of Henry County detention officer?

Police and sheriff’s deputies say they are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect accused of shooting a Henry County officer.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a “be on the lookout” for Brentson Bernard Thomas. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Thomas has two identifiable tattoos of the New Orleans Saints logos on his neck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe that he left the scene in a 2020 gray four-door Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate CKD8148.

Deputies said that Thomas is wanted for assault in Clayton County and Miami-Dade County.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Clayton County police and Miami-Dade police to confirm details of those cases.

Court records in Miami-Dade show that Thomas has a concealed weapon misdemeanor charge from October 2021. He received bond in the case.

Clayton County records show that has an arrest warrant for a battery-family violence charge also from October 2021.