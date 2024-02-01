Police looking for man accused of shooting in Brentwood

Allegheny County police are looking for a man they say shot another man multiple times in Brentwood Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called 911 around 9 a.m. saying her boyfriend had been shot at a home on Hillson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim told police Joseph Luman, 45, shot him during an argument over money. Luman then left the home.

A car matching Luman’s was spotted in the area. Brentwood police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off, eventually stopping at the intersection of Route 51 and Route 88.

Police said a woman was driving the car. She was detained. Luman was not in the vehicle.

Anyone with information on Luman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

During the investigation, nearby Brentwood Borough School District was under a modified lockdown. The district said all students, faculty and staff were safe.

In an abundance of caution, the district said they increased police presence during dismissal Wednesday.

