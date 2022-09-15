Brentwood man charged in shooting that wounded boy, man in Hill District

Sep. 15—Pittsburgh police have arrested a Brentwood resident in connection with a shooting Wednesday night that wounded a man and a 3-year-old boy in the Hill District.

Davont Spencer-Johnson, 24, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police responded at about 9:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired inside the Centre Plaza Apartments in the 2800 block of Centre Avenue.

Spencer-Johnson ran out of the building screaming, "My son was shot in the head," according to court documents,

Police said the 3-year-old boy suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the head in the apartment of Spencer-Johnson's sister and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition. During a domestic dispute, the same gunshot wounded the thumb of the sister's boyfriend, who also was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A city SWAT team was called in to clear the building after residents were evacuated. Five other children, age 5 and younger, were present in the apartment at the time of the shooting but were not injured, according to police.

Police said witness and victim statements indicate the shot occurred as Spencer-Johnson and the boyfriend struggled over a handgun.

According to court documents, a dispute developed among several adults at the apartment, after Spencer-Johnson's sister expressed concern whether she was doing the right thing to help stop another of the brother's children, who had begun to "fuss and cry."

During the dispute, Spencer-Johnson slapped his sister in the face, and the boyfriend then punched or pushed Spencer-Johnson, who pulled a Glock pistol from his satchel, court documents state. The gun fired after the men wrestled over the weapon and fell to the ground, police said.

Police said they ended an interview with Spencer-Johnson when he indicated he wanted to have an attorney present.

An arraignment for the defendant was scheduled on Thursday. Court documents didn't name an attorney representing him.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .