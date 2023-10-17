Brentwood police: Tenant tied up and assaulted by three men trying to evict him

BRENTWOOD — Police say an attempted eviction turned violent on Smith Road Saturday as a tenant was allegedly tied up and assaulted by a group of men at his home.

Brentwood Police Chief John Ventura said a group of four men in their early 30s appeared at the Smith Road home around 11 a.m. Saturday. Ventura said the men banged on the door and told the 67-year-old man he was no longer welcome and needed to leave. He said three of the four men allegedly threw the tenant to the ground, taped his hands together with duct tape, and tied his feet with rope.

Ventura said the victim was held captive for some time by the men in his home. They eventually untied and left him on the front lawn before leaving. The group of men also allegedly stole his firearm, a .22 caliber Ruger pistol.

Police were called by the residence around 1 p.m. after the man reported the assault. They said they arrived to find him with a deep laceration in his hand and complained of back and chest pain. Ventura said the victim knew at least one of the men.

Ventura said one of the alleged assailants served as a sort of manager of the property who would have had the authority to carry out a legal eviction. Instead, he said, they allegedly resorted to violence.

“At least one of the individuals that was present could conceivably, if they did the right thing, they could start to process (an eviction),” Ventura said.

Ventura said only three of the four men will face charges coming from his department, including assault. He said it is not clear whether the fourth man was involved with the violence.

"It's not clear on whether that fourth person was actually there for the assault," Ventura said.

He said the three men also could face counts of false imprisonment, criminal threatening, trespassing and theft of a firearm. He said the pistol has since been found in Salisbury, Massachusetts, where one of the men involved works.

“We’re still dotting the Is, crossing the Ts,” Ventura said of the charges.

Brentwood police called the assault an isolated incident. Ventura said the public is not believed to be in any danger because the individuals involved knew each other.

“If this was random, yes, it would be a complete shock,” Ventura said. “That’s why I said the public’s not at risk, given these players and their relationship to each other.”

